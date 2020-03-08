Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Absolute class,’ ‘Leeds through and through’ – Many Leeds United fans urge club to secure fresh player agreement

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Leeds United supporters have been urging the Whites to secure a new contract for Gaetano Berardi, following a stat emerging outlining the Whites’ have conceded just 0.29 goals per game with him in the side.

Berardi has spent most of the season playing back up to both Ben White and Liam Cooper, who have formed an excellent partnership at the heart of Leeds’ defence, but when the defender has been called upon he has been able to deliver solid and dependable performances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The 31-year-old came back into the starting line-up for Leeds’ 2-0 win at home to Huddersfield on Saturday, with White moving into midfield in place of the absent Kalvin Phillips, and Berardi was once again able to help the Whites continue to be solid in defence and pick up a fifth successive clean sheet.

The defender, who is out of contract in the summer, was making just his 17th Championship appearance of the campaign, and Leeds have managed to record an impressive tally of 11 clean sheets in the games he has started, which is a remarkable record and shows just how well he has done when called upon.

Bielsa will be set to face a real difficult decision in the summer over whether to keep Berardi at the club, but the defender will certainly be more than deserving of the chance to earn a new deal given the professionalism he has shown throughout the campaign.

Here then, we take a look at what Leeds fans have been saying about Berardi’s contract situation on social media…


