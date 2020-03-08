Many Leeds United supporters have been urging the Whites to secure a new contract for Gaetano Berardi, following a stat emerging outlining the Whites’ have conceded just 0.29 goals per game with him in the side.

Berardi has spent most of the season playing back up to both Ben White and Liam Cooper, who have formed an excellent partnership at the heart of Leeds’ defence, but when the defender has been called upon he has been able to deliver solid and dependable performances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The 31-year-old came back into the starting line-up for Leeds’ 2-0 win at home to Huddersfield on Saturday, with White moving into midfield in place of the absent Kalvin Phillips, and Berardi was once again able to help the Whites continue to be solid in defence and pick up a fifth successive clean sheet.

The defender, who is out of contract in the summer, was making just his 17th Championship appearance of the campaign, and Leeds have managed to record an impressive tally of 11 clean sheets in the games he has started, which is a remarkable record and shows just how well he has done when called upon.

Bielsa will be set to face a real difficult decision in the summer over whether to keep Berardi at the club, but the defender will certainly be more than deserving of the chance to earn a new deal given the professionalism he has shown throughout the campaign.

Gaetano Berardi has now kept 11 clean sheets in 17 Championship appearances this season. Leeds have conceded just 0.29 league goals per game with Berardi in the side, the best average of any Leeds player to have played 350+ minutes in the Championship. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/ZDNOZdglLP — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) March 7, 2020

Here then, we take a look at what Leeds fans have been saying about Berardi’s contract situation on social media…

Man of the match today for me was class #signhimup — mightywhite92💙💛 (@mightywhite83) March 7, 2020

He’s been class all season think if we didn’t have white he’d still have been fantastic under bielsa but white is on another level — 💙Russ💛 (@russcausier) March 7, 2020

He is absolute class. On the pitch but more importantly as a steady figure in the dressing room for the young ‘uns — King Bob (@Yeboah_21) March 7, 2020

Hope he gets an extension.. the lad is leeds through and through MOT Berra — Aaron Collier (@chubbyjr1994) March 8, 2020

Definitely deserves another contract and showed maturity when he got booked to stay on his feet.

A warrior — Glynn Webster (@WebsterGlynn) March 8, 2020

Can rely on this man now. Still has the bite too

Deserves a new contract

Mot — paul mortimer (@paulmortimer43) March 8, 2020

One year extension then get him coaching the kids — gaz81972@googlemail. (@gaz81972) March 7, 2020