‘Absolute class’, ‘Got something in my eye’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to departing message from defender

A number of Huddersfield Town supporters have been reacting to the latest message from defender Christopher Schindler that he posted on his personal Instagram account ahead of his departure from the club.

Schindler’s departure from the Terriers at the end of his existing deal has been confirmed now and that brings to an end a memorable five-year spell with Huddersfield in which time he has earned a special place in the hearts of all connected with the club.

The German arrived at Huddersfield ahead of the remarkable 2016/17 campaign and he swiftly became an integral part of the side and helped them to secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. Indeed, it was the defender that scored the decisive penalty in that play-off final win against Reading.

The 31-year-old has remained a key part of the side in the subsequent four seasons, and he enjoyed a strong 2017/18 campaign as the Terriers against the odds survived in the top-flight. Things have been less successful since that season but he was a key part of the side in 2018/19 and also on their return to the Championship in 2019/20.

The defender was only able to make 12 Championship appearances in the last season, and he has not been able to say a proper goodbye to fans inside the stadium.

21 things every Huddersfield Town fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 1. What year were Huddersfield founded? 1898 1908 1918 1928

However, Schindler took to his personal Instagram account to issue a heartfelt message thanking everyone for their efforts during his time at the club.

Huddersfield’s official Twitter account shared that message, and it gained a lot of responses from supporters praising him for his efforts during his time at the club and for the message he sent to the fans before his exit.

😢 An emotional goodbye from Schindy last night…#htafc pic.twitter.com/98iqKThRwl — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) June 4, 2021

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Now that’s how a true professional signs off from a club. — andrew cattanach (@cattanach1974) June 4, 2021

You can’t help but love this man! What a player and what a guy. He gave his all and is already a legend of our club, a status that is too loosely awarded but here is almost not enough. — William Bradbury (@mbwbosc) June 4, 2021

Proper human. Proper pro. Game needs more Shindys. Absolute credit where it’s due 👌 — WillyBoyBlue💙 (@willy_boy_blue) June 4, 2021

Without a doubt, one of the genuinely good guys in football, amazing bloke on the pitch and off — Jake Wightman (@JbirdWightman) June 4, 2021

If you aren't in full scale blubbering mode after that then you aren't a real Town fan. What a truly wonderful man. Don't be sad that he has gone, be thankful for the memories he made for us all. Thanks Schindy. 😊 — ALISON MOODY (@alimoody75) June 4, 2021

We loved every match when you were playing & what a penalty, we’ll never forget that magic moment. All best wishes to you & your family. Your dedication to our team & supporters was second to none. Thank you. — Mary Jenifer Silverman (@MaryJeniferSil3) June 4, 2021

Absolute class. We do hope you will visit the stadium so the fans can show their appreciation. Thank you Chris — Alison Louise McCarthy (@AlisonLouiseMc1) June 5, 2021

Think I’ve got something in my eye — David Spark (@DavidSpark4) June 4, 2021