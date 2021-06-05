Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Absolute class’, ‘Got something in my eye’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to departing message from defender

Published

5 mins ago

on

A number of Huddersfield Town supporters have been reacting to the latest message from defender Christopher Schindler that he posted on his personal Instagram account ahead of his departure from the club.

Schindler’s departure from the Terriers at the end of his existing deal has been confirmed now and that brings to an end a memorable five-year spell with Huddersfield in which time he has earned a special place in the hearts of all connected with the club.

The German arrived at Huddersfield ahead of the remarkable 2016/17 campaign and he swiftly became an integral part of the side and helped them to secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. Indeed, it was the defender that scored the decisive penalty in that play-off final win against Reading.

The 31-year-old has remained a key part of the side in the subsequent four seasons, and he enjoyed a strong 2017/18 campaign as the Terriers against the odds survived in the top-flight. Things have been less successful since that season but he was a key part of the side in 2018/19 and also on their return to the Championship in 2019/20.

The defender was only able to make 12 Championship appearances in the last season, and he has not been able to say a proper goodbye to fans inside the stadium.

However, Schindler took to his personal Instagram account to issue a heartfelt message thanking everyone for their efforts during his time at the club.

Huddersfield’s official Twitter account shared that message, and it gained a lot of responses from supporters praising him for his efforts during his time at the club and for the message he sent to the fans before his exit.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


