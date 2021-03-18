‘Absolute class’, ‘Fantastic’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to 25-y/o’s recent display in win over Millwall

QPR launched a stunning comeback against Millwall on Wednesday evening to pick up a hard-fought three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Gary Rowett’s side took the lead on the night through Jed Wallace, before Mason Bennett made it 2-0 to the Lions, who looked as though they were destined to come out winners in this one.

But QPR fought their way back into the game, and pulled a goal back through Charlie Austin. Stefan Johansen then equalised for the home side, before Jordy de Wijs headed home the winner with just four minutes remaining to cap off a hugely impressive second-half showing from Mark Warburton’s side.

The Hoops are now sat 12th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly in the second-tier, starting with a positive performance against Reading at the weekend in their next match.

Do these celebrities support QPR or not?

1 of 16 Bill Bailey True False

QPR forward Lyndon Dykes came back into the starting XI for the match against Millwall, and caught the eye with a strong performance, and will be looking to build on this moving forward.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals in 36 appearances for the Hoops since arriving in the summer of 2020 from Livingston.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Dykes’ performance in the win over the Lions, with many praising him on his return to the starting XI.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Imagine being down the Bush tonight, how good would that have been! Dykes, Lee Wallace @stefanjohansen @Jordydewijs4 having superb games and then @chazaustin10 does what Chas does, great 2nd half display 👏👏#QPR — steve allen (@steveallen82) March 17, 2021

At the risk of another nonsense opinion, thought Lyndon Dykes played well. Borderline QPR star man. Dieng obviously impressive again. — LoftforWords (@LoftforWords) March 17, 2021

Thought Dykes deserves massive credit for being an utter pain to their defence and this helps Charlie — David P (@DavidP96846992) March 17, 2021

He needs a goal. But worked his socks off tonight for sure. — TLR_ (@dl_gone) March 17, 2021

Lyndon Dykes was on it tonight all that's missing from his game is the goals but I'm sure next season he will step up. — Oiyou (@4oiyou) March 17, 2021

Maybe controversial but Dykes my MOTM. Battled for everything. Won nearly everything. Never gave up. #QPR — Loftus Roads (@4EverQPR) March 17, 2021

Lyndon Dykes MOTM tonight fantastic tonight 💙⚪💙⚪ #QPR pic.twitter.com/HH7qIF6NpW — QPR News (@QprNews82) March 17, 2021

Credit to Dykes, thought he had a great 2nd half 👏⚽️ — Ian qpr (@Ianexall1) March 17, 2021

Shout out for Dykes. Best he’s played in ages. Deserved a goal 👏🏼 👏🏼 #qpr — Oliver George (@OliverGeorge84) March 17, 2021

Lyndon dykes was my motm absolute incredible performance. Great comeback boys the roller coaster of being a qpr supporter — jay qpr adams (@jayjay211291) March 17, 2021

Lyndon Dykes appreciation tweet absolutely class today #QPR — Matthew Parkes (@MatthewParkes18) March 17, 2021

@Lyndon_Dykes may be finding goals hard to come by but he is such an important player. What a performance. #QPR #QPRMIL @QPR — Daniel Hughes (@danielhughes248) March 17, 2021

Great comeback! Dykes' by far best game for us. — Timo Lohi (@TimoLohi) March 17, 2021

Thought Dykes was quality today, worked so hard, competed really well in the air. Great performance – just needs the goal. — Julian J (@cockneyoctopus) March 17, 2021

Dykes has been very good today, hopefully the start of his upturn in form — Ross Fraser (@RossFraserQPR) March 17, 2021