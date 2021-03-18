Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Absolute class’, ‘Fantastic’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to 25-y/o’s recent display in win over Millwall

Published

8 mins ago

on

QPR launched a stunning comeback against Millwall on Wednesday evening to pick up a hard-fought three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. 

Gary Rowett’s side took the lead on the night through Jed Wallace, before Mason Bennett made it 2-0 to the Lions, who looked as though they were destined to come out winners in this one.

But QPR fought their way back into the game, and pulled a goal back through Charlie Austin. Stefan Johansen then equalised for the home side, before Jordy de Wijs headed home the winner with just four minutes remaining to cap off a hugely impressive second-half showing from Mark Warburton’s side.

The Hoops are now sat 12th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly in the second-tier, starting with a positive performance against Reading at the weekend in their next match.

Do these celebrities support QPR or not?

1 of 16

Bill Bailey

QPR forward Lyndon Dykes came back into the starting XI for the match against Millwall, and caught the eye with a strong performance, and will be looking to build on this moving forward.

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals in 36 appearances for the Hoops since arriving in the summer of 2020 from Livingston.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Dykes’ performance in the win over the Lions, with many praising him on his return to the starting XI.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute class’, ‘Fantastic’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to 25-y/o’s recent display in win over Millwall

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: