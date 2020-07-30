‘Absolute class act’, ‘Gutted you’re leaving’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s farewell message

John Bostock has recently sent a farewell message to Nottingham Forest supporters, after what he has labelled a “surprising” season for the club.

The 28-year-old arrived at the City Ground on a season-long deal from Toulouse in the summer, with the midfielder hoping to add more depth in the centre of the park.

Bostock found game time hard to come by under Sabri Lamouchi, though, making seven appearances in the Sky Bet Championship, but six of those coming from off the bench.

The ultimate Nottingham Forest end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 How many points did Forest finish on? 68 70 71 72

After making nine appearances for the club in total, Bostock has now sent a message of thanks to Forest fans, after their season culminated in heartbreak.

Forest needed only a point from their final two games to secure themselves a top-six finish, but defeats to Barnsley and Stoke City saw Swansea leapfrog them into the play-offs on the final day of the campaign.

Bostock has thanked fans for “sharing” their club with him, and admits he is grateful for the time he got to wear the “famous” Garibaldi shirt.

A classy message from the midfielder, then, and Forest fans have also sent their best wishes in reaction to the former Tottenham Hotspur man’s tweet.

Here’s what Reds fans had to say…

Absolute class 👏 — Jonno Reilly (@Jonno_Reilly) July 29, 2020

Well done sir couldnt understand why you didn't get more time looked great when you played and deserved more minutes. And I believe things could have been different if you had off good luck for future. — Ben jamin (@Benjamiiin91) July 29, 2020

Class, should have played more but maybe now you’ll play for a manager who has a clue. Good luck for the future 🔴⚪️ — ian (@ianfellrangers) July 29, 2020

As a Nottingham Leuvener I’ve loved having the opportunity to see you in both the red and white. It’s a shame that you didn’t play more and I think we missed a lot of the qualities you bring in the middle. At least we’ve got one play-off to look forwards to this weekend #OHL pic.twitter.com/vIVsMZPHEO — Harry Bell (@HarryBell153) July 29, 2020

Underused my mate 💔 — Matt Floyd (@MattFloyd79) July 29, 2020

Kind, dignified words @JohnJBostock. Certainly is @NFFC loss. Deserved more game time based on the performances you were allowed to make. It’s a credit to you that everyone is wishing you the very best of luck. Sabri made an error not giving you more opportunities and it cost us! — welchy19 (@19welchy) July 29, 2020

Model professional! Very sad we didn’t see more of you. Good luck for next season and beyond. Learning about your career as we signed you warmed us instantly too you. Hopefully you get the chance to show your stuff in the U.K. if not go show Neymar what you’re all about 🤜🏻 — Leigh Loseby (@lloseby) July 29, 2020

Absolutely wrong decision to let you go, could not get my head round that lad on loan getting more games. Using lack of confidence as a excuse, sorry not buying it. Whoever's decision it was to let you go has made a big mistake. Another club is going to be getting a great player. — philip humber (@PhilipHumber1) July 29, 2020

Thank you @JohnJBostock. We wish this wasn’t the end, we really liked what we saw of you this season. All the best for the future #NFFC — #nffc Forest Ramble (@nottm_forest) July 30, 2020

Criminally underused especially after lockdown when we were crying out for some creativity instead of negativity. Good luck going forward. — John Richardson (@JohnRic92910933) July 29, 2020

So sad you didn’t get your chance. You showed moments of class, calmness and sensible ball play which we were often lacking. — Ali (@realalikent) July 29, 2020

Absolute class act. What a guy, proves the character he has got, didn’t hardly play for us and still has an amazing attitude. Good luck for nxt season, u should be playing first team football. — Tom Broughton (@Broughton1984) July 29, 2020

Gutted you’re leaving. Quality player. Good luck. — Neil Blake (@NMBLAKE) July 29, 2020