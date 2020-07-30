Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Absolute class act’, ‘Gutted you’re leaving’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s farewell message

Published

9 mins ago

on

John Bostock has recently sent a farewell message to Nottingham Forest supporters, after what he has labelled a “surprising” season for the club.

The 28-year-old arrived at the City Ground on a season-long deal from Toulouse in the summer, with the midfielder hoping to add more depth in the centre of the park.

Bostock found game time hard to come by under Sabri Lamouchi, though, making seven appearances in the Sky Bet Championship, but six of those coming from off the bench.

The ultimate Nottingham Forest end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14

How many points did Forest finish on?

After making nine appearances for the club in total, Bostock has now sent a message of thanks to Forest fans, after their season culminated in heartbreak.

Forest needed only a point from their final two games to secure themselves a top-six finish, but defeats to Barnsley and Stoke City saw Swansea leapfrog them into the play-offs on the final day of the campaign.

Bostock has thanked fans for “sharing” their club with him, and admits he is grateful for the time he got to wear the “famous” Garibaldi shirt.

A classy message from the midfielder, then, and Forest fans have also sent their best wishes in reaction to the former Tottenham Hotspur man’s tweet.

Here’s what Reds fans had to say…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute class act’, ‘Gutted you’re leaving’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s farewell message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: