‘Absolute circus’, ‘Joke of a club’ – These Oldham fans react as significant decision announced

Oldham Athletic have confirmed this evening that Harry Kewell has been sacked from his role as Head Coach.

The Australian was appointed as the Latics boss in August last year, becoming the fifth person to take the job in the space of just 12 months.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that Kewell has failed to last the campaign, with the club announcing that the ex-Leeds man had left, along with assistant Alan Maybury.

The decision comes after a 0-0 draw with Southend yesterday, which leaves Oldham 16th in League Two.

Even though Kewell hasn’t done an outstanding job with the club, there were positive signs, particularly in terms of building a side that could score goals.

So, new of his dismissal has not gone down well with the majority of the support, who understandably feel the problems at Oldham are higher up.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…

John Sheridan again? Joe Royal again? Paul dickov? When will the owners learn — John (@johnnyboy90) March 7, 2021

How about relieving the owners of their "duties" — Judge 💔💞👻🌍 (@judgles) March 7, 2021

Another one bites the dust. Absolute joke of a club — John Buckley (@JohnJ_Buckley) March 7, 2021

Won't let our captain, CB and best player play coz of a disagreement, revolving door of managers who are given zero time and zero respect, no investment at all… This club is run by apes… — Manny Heffley (@MannyHeffleyR6) March 7, 2021

Recruitment has been the main problem but Kewell wasn't great. Abdallah Out, Mo out and Barry Out #oafc — oafc19 #AbdallahOut (@oafc19) March 7, 2021

Another mgr/coach paying with his job due to shocking recruitment lead by a clueless, inept, incompetent SD. Didn’t like Kewell but if anyone thinks anything will change with Marco and Mo at the helm then they’re deluded. We must cut all funds going to #oafc#abdallahout — ryan lee jones (@RyanLeeJones13) March 7, 2021

That's a real shame, given a fair go I think Harry will be a decent manager. Absolute circus of a club. — John Aguilera (@Leftfieldxx) March 7, 2021