Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Oldham Athletic

‘Absolute circus’, ‘Joke of a club’ – These Oldham fans react as significant decision announced

Published

1 hour ago

on

Oldham Athletic have confirmed this evening that Harry Kewell has been sacked from his role as Head Coach.

The Australian was appointed as the Latics boss in August last year, becoming the fifth person to take the job in the space of just 12 months.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that Kewell has failed to last the campaign, with the club announcing that the ex-Leeds man had left, along with assistant Alan Maybury.

The decision comes after a 0-0 draw with Southend yesterday, which leaves Oldham 16th in League Two.

Even though Kewell hasn’t done an outstanding job with the club, there were positive signs, particularly in terms of building a side that could score goals.

So, new of his dismissal has not gone down well with the majority of the support, who understandably feel the problems at Oldham are higher up.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute circus’, ‘Joke of a club’ – These Oldham fans react as significant decision announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: