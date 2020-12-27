‘Absolute circus’, ‘Joke of a club’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to player development ahead of transfer window

Nottingham Forest’s Miguel Angel Guerrero is believed to be looking to terminate his contract at the City Ground as he seeks a move back to Greece.

The forward joined the Reds from Olympiacos ahead of the current campaign, but he hasn’t made a positive impression, although he has had more chances to play under Chris Hughton.

Guerrero didn’t really take those opportunities though, and he has been an unused sub in Forest’s last three games.

Therefore, it has been suggested that the 30-year-old could secure a switch to Aris Thessanoliki in the next window.

And, the Alpha Free Press have claimed that Guerrero is now in talks to cancel his deal with Forest, which would allow him to sign for the Greek outfit on a free.

It’s fair to say that most Forest fans wouldn’t be too bothered if Guerrero did go, as they see him as another signing the club didn’t need to make.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

