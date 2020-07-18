‘Absolute beast’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans wax lyrical about one man after Wigan clash

Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 with Wigan Athletic at the Valley today and many Addicks fans have waxed lyrical about the performance of Alfie Doughty.

Lee Bowyer’s side grabbed a late equaliser through Macauley Bonne to ensure the points were shared in south London – having gone behind to the Latics twice.

Jamal Lowe put Wigan in the eighth minute but Charlton struck back through Doughty three minutes later with a firmly struck volley.

The Addicks had the better of the first-half chances but Kieran Dowell’s fired Wigan back into the lead six minutes before the break.

Bonne grabbed a late equaliser in the third minute of added time, taking down a diagonal ball and sliding the ball past David Marshall to ensure Charlton earned a point that could prove vital.

Charlton’s pursuit of survival will go down to the last day of the 2019/20 campaign as they sit just two points above the drop zone with one game remaining.

The performance of Doughty, who has had a breakthrough season at the Valley this term, appears to have impressed many Charlton supporters.

Read their reaction here:

All in all, happy with how we played today! A huge point against a Wigan in solid form. Doughty was an absolute beast! Keeping everything crossed that other results go our way. Time to feel sick until end of Wednesday! #cafc — Kyle Murray (@Drackard) July 18, 2020

Alfie Doughty though 🔥 #CAFC — Joe Townsend (@JoeBTownsend) July 18, 2020

For a kid. Doughty reads a game so well #cafc — Steve Bennett (@SteveBennett17) July 18, 2020

Alfie Doughty is outstanding #cafc — Connor Jennett (@ConnorJennett) July 18, 2020

Doughty having a good game, goal done loads for his confidence #cafc — Rhys Smithson (@RhysSmithson74) July 18, 2020

He is the next big name to come out of our academy imo. Shelvey, lookman… Hes that good — Steve Bennett (@SteveBennett17) July 18, 2020

How was Oshilaja getting in front of Doughty #cafc — Ill (@Illadvised22) July 18, 2020