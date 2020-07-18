Charlton Athletic
‘Absolute beast’, ‘Outstanding’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans wax lyrical about one man after Wigan clash
Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 with Wigan Athletic at the Valley today and many Addicks fans have waxed lyrical about the performance of Alfie Doughty.
Lee Bowyer’s side grabbed a late equaliser through Macauley Bonne to ensure the points were shared in south London – having gone behind to the Latics twice.
Jamal Lowe put Wigan in the eighth minute but Charlton struck back through Doughty three minutes later with a firmly struck volley.
The Addicks had the better of the first-half chances but Kieran Dowell’s fired Wigan back into the lead six minutes before the break.
Bonne grabbed a late equaliser in the third minute of added time, taking down a diagonal ball and sliding the ball past David Marshall to ensure Charlton earned a point that could prove vital.
Charlton’s pursuit of survival will go down to the last day of the 2019/20 campaign as they sit just two points above the drop zone with one game remaining.
The performance of Doughty, who has had a breakthrough season at the Valley this term, appears to have impressed many Charlton supporters.
Read their reaction here:
All in all, happy with how we played today! A huge point against a Wigan in solid form. Doughty was an absolute beast! Keeping everything crossed that other results go our way. Time to feel sick until end of Wednesday! #cafc
— Kyle Murray (@Drackard) July 18, 2020
Alfie Doughty though 🔥 #CAFC
— Joe Townsend (@JoeBTownsend) July 18, 2020
For a kid. Doughty reads a game so well #cafc
— Steve Bennett (@SteveBennett17) July 18, 2020
Alfie Doughty is outstanding #cafc
— Connor Jennett (@ConnorJennett) July 18, 2020
Doughty having a good game, goal done loads for his confidence #cafc
— Rhys Smithson (@RhysSmithson74) July 18, 2020
He is the next big name to come out of our academy imo. Shelvey, lookman… Hes that good
— Steve Bennett (@SteveBennett17) July 18, 2020
How was Oshilaja getting in front of Doughty #cafc
— Ill (@Illadvised22) July 18, 2020
Doughty is mustard 🙌🏻 #cafc https://t.co/5lHsn5qFgj
— David Nixon (@davidnixon96) July 18, 2020
DOUGHTY 😍😍😍😍 #CAFC
— Lucy Bailey (@Lucy_Bailey_98) July 18, 2020