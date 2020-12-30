Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Absolute beast’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving this player’s recent showing v Middlesbrough

9 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a crucial three points on Tuesday evening, as they ran out narrow 2-1 winners over Middlesbrough. 

The Owls recently parted company with Tony Pulis, but didn’t less this have a negative impact on them, as they took the lead through Callum Paterson.

That lead was then doubled just five minutes before the half-time whistle as Liam Shaw scored the first senior goal of his career, to give his side much-needed breathing space heading into the break.

Duncan Watmore netted for Neil Warnock’s side in the second-half to make it a nervy finish for the hosts, but they held on to secure the win at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday are now sat 22nd in the Championship table, and are just three points adrift of safety, and they’ll fancy their chances of putting together a positive run of form after this impressive result.

One player that played a key role in the win was defender Chey Dunkley, with the defender making a goal-saving tackle to preserve Sheffield Wednesday’s lead on the night.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Dunkley’s performance against Middlesbrough.

