‘Absolute baller’ – The Birmingham City summer signing who has surely made fans rethink their judgement

Birmingham City quickly went about strengthening their existing squad under Pep Clotet this summer soon after the Spaniard’s appointment as their new boss, with the Blues quickly bringing in Jefferson Montero on loan from Swansea City.

A pacey and tricky winger, Montero arrived at St Andrew’s with a big point to prove after the Ecuadorian was told by Swans boss Steve Cooper that he no longer had a future at the Liberty Stadium.

The wideman was far from prolific in terms of creativity during his time in South Wales, registering just two goals and 14 assists across four seasons with the club, perhaps underlining why Cooper was so keen to get shot of the 30-year-old this summer.

After the signing of the veteran winger was announced by the Blues on Twitter, this is how some of the Birmingham City faithful reacted via social media.

If we can get the best out of him hes a great player #kro — mick (@mickcwhill) August 12, 2019

Welcome to blues Jeff, hope you can make an impact with us, if we can get you back to your best we will be a force this season 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/MRErkuzPEg — Jacko (@Andyjack83) August 12, 2019

Maybe a change of scene will do him good. Plus Pep knows him well 👌🏻 #BCFC #KRO — Gary J. Richards (@TheGJRichards) August 12, 2019

Absolute baller on his day 👏🏼 — Ashley Johnson (@Ashsr18Johnson) August 12, 2019

Love it — ‘ (@BCFCscxtt) August 9, 2019

With many of the Blues fans having been excited upon the announcement of the player completing his move to the Midlands club, a lot will have been expected of the tricky winger this term.

However this collective positive reaction has been short lived with Montero having endured a spell to forget for the Blues under Clotet this term, appearing in just 18 games across all competitions, starting on just five occasions.

To add to his woes, the 30-year-old also failed to register a goal or an assist in a series of poor showings for the St Andrew’s club, leading to many fans making him a scapegoat for defeats.

With his Swansea City contract set to expire in June of this year, the Ecuadorian now faces an extremely uncertain future as he looks to resurrect his stuttering career after enduring another season to forget in English football.