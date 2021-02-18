Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

'Absolute baller' – Many Millwall fans react to 25-year-old's performance vs Birmingham

Published

35 mins ago

on

Millwall made if three Championship wins on the bounce for the first time for more than two years with a comfortable victory over struggling Birmingham last night.

It was far from a vintage performance from the Lions, but a goal in either half was enough to see Gary Rowett’s side climb into the top-half of the table and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Jed Wallace capitalised on an error from Mikel San Jose to nip in and poke past Blues goalkeeper Etheridge to put Millwall into an early advantage before Ben Thompson swept home an excellent Lions move to make the points safe with 15 minutes remaining.

Whilst Thompson wasn’t at his absolute best, his knack of being in the right place is proving key for Rowett at present – with his late strike from Shaun Hutchinson’s inch-perfect cross his third goal in his previous eight Championship appearances.

Following a period out of the side, the Lions Academy graduate has been a regular in Rowett’s XI in recent matches, starting all but one of Millwall’s last eight in all competitions since the defeat against Nottingham Forest last month.

A gere’s how The Den faithful reacted on Twitter to Thompson’s display against the Blues:


