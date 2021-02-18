‘Absolute baller’ – Many Millwall fans react to 25-year-old’s performance vs Birmingham

Millwall made if three Championship wins on the bounce for the first time for more than two years with a comfortable victory over struggling Birmingham last night.

It was far from a vintage performance from the Lions, but a goal in either half was enough to see Gary Rowett’s side climb into the top-half of the table and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Jed Wallace capitalised on an error from Mikel San Jose to nip in and poke past Blues goalkeeper Etheridge to put Millwall into an early advantage before Ben Thompson swept home an excellent Lions move to make the points safe with 15 minutes remaining.

Whilst Thompson wasn’t at his absolute best, his knack of being in the right place is proving key for Rowett at present – with his late strike from Shaun Hutchinson’s inch-perfect cross his third goal in his previous eight Championship appearances.

Following a period out of the side, the Lions Academy graduate has been a regular in Rowett’s XI in recent matches, starting all but one of Millwall’s last eight in all competitions since the defeat against Nottingham Forest last month.

A gere’s how The Den faithful reacted on Twitter to Thompson’s display against the Blues:

Won’t lie you can’t coat off Ben Thompson…. the geezer has a effect on games whether your a fan of him or not. Does what it says on the tin, scores goals and has a impact on the game. #millwall — Kier (@kiersomara) February 17, 2021

JUSTICE IS SERVED! BEN THOMPSON!!!! HE HAS BEEN UNREAL TONIGHT! #Millwall #Millwallfc — Millwall CK (@CkMillwall) February 17, 2021

I want to personally clean Ben Thompsons boots he is just unreal #Millwall #Millwallfc — Connor King (@connorking3) February 17, 2021

Absolute baller 😍😍 — Andy Ricketts (@FinlayJohn93) February 18, 2021

He gives everything he's got leaves nothing on the pitch propper Wall — David Pallett 🇬🇧 (@dpgassafe) February 17, 2021

He epitomizes everything about Millwall. Leaves everything on the pitch. How can you not like the bloke? https://t.co/ba0aHZFIul — C🇬🇧 (@cmfc1885) February 17, 2021

That doesn’t mask the fact Thompson has been awful by the way. Although to be fair to him, the rest of them have been awful as well. Only really Bart has done anything well really and that’s at a push 😂 #Millwall — Stephen Jones (@SPJ91) February 17, 2021

BEN THOMPSON HES ONE OF OUR OWN 😍😍 #Millwall #Millwallfc — Millwall CK (@CkMillwall) February 17, 2021