‘Absolute baller’, ‘Lifetime contract’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as player shines during Huddersfield Town win

Cardiff City ended a 10-game winless run by securing all three points in dramatic fashion against Huddersfield Town yesterday afternoon.

Daniel Sinani’s 12-minute goal gave the visitors the lead, and it appeared that The Bluebirds were heading for yet another defeat.

However, a Kieffer Moore brace meant that the South Wales club recorded their first victory at the Cardiff City Stadium since the 21st of August.

20-year-old attacker Isaak Davies was handed half an hour of Championship action to try and swing things in his side’s favour, after playing just 10 minutes of second-tier football prior to his introduction on the hour mark.

Davies, who has progressed through the ranks at Cardiff and has been involved during every step of the youth set up at international level with Wales, put in a strong and inspiring display against The Terriers.

The 20-year-old grabbed the assist for the eventual winner, when he skilfully got the better of Matty Pearson on the left flank, before floating a perfectly-weighted cross into the area.

Moore, who already had a goal to his name, headed the ball back across the goal and into the bottom corner.

Here, we take a look at how Cardiff fans have reacted on Twitter to Davies’ performance…

Fantastic. Congratulations and thank you. You made thousands of us unbelievably happy tonight. — Nigel Harris (@NigelBlues) November 6, 2021

Chasing down in the corner means just as much as the assist for the winner. What we are all about. Well done absolutely superb. 💙 — gareth dunning (@Gzone77) November 6, 2021

Absolutely delighted for you our local gamechanger!! Highlight of the season bar none seeing you make such an impact on the game. Many congratulations Isaak. — Premier Bluebirds Group (@PremierBluebird) November 6, 2021

Brilliant. You put smiles on faces and had thousands of people singing in the rain down Leckwith road. — TH🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺💙 (@THgolf) November 7, 2021

Congratulations isaac more to come 👍 — gary jones (@princebluegaz) November 6, 2021

Made the difference. You don’t know how much joy you brought the Canton Stand! — Matthew Perryman 🇪🇺 (@perryman775) November 6, 2021

isaak davies is very very good — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ (@gabe_ccfc) November 6, 2021

isaak davies btw what a player — Tommy (@tommy_ccfc) November 6, 2021

Build Isaak Davies a statue please @CardiffCityFC — Matthew Hawkins (@MattHawkins1927) November 6, 2021

Isaak Davies changed the game massively when he came on. Absolute baller 🔥 — Tom (@TomReek17) November 6, 2021

Give Isaak Davies a lifetime contract, now! What a goal, what a win! pic.twitter.com/tF74IJs5Ww — Three Little Birds (@ThreeBluebirds_) November 6, 2021