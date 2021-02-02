‘Absolute baller’, ‘Going up’ – These Middlesbrough fans were loving key deadline day announcement

Transfer deadline day is renowned for its late drama and last-gasp deals.

For Middlesbrough supporters it was certainly a day that didn’t disappoint on any level.

Deals had already been completed for Jordan Archer, Yannick Bolasie and Darnell Fisher with the rumour mill started turning that a move for further attacking reinforcements could be on the cards.

That’s why the announcement of a deal for Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was met with such optimism from supporters.

The winger arrived on a free contract on a deal until the end of the season and left fans feeling incredibly excited about the signing and what he could offer under previous boss Neil Warnock.

Here’s a look at what some supporters had to say about the arrival.

Jheeeeze Welcome!! 😎 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) February 1, 2021

Happy with that signing pic.twitter.com/DP6K23AH5w — TAT (@taylor198269) February 2, 2021

good luck, quality player — Harry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfc_harryc) February 1, 2021

Get in there! 🙌🏻 — RR10 (@Juninmoon) February 1, 2021

Could this transfer window……..Be any better? Hope we get the fans back in promotions not gonna feel real without the pitch invasion. pic.twitter.com/WtbcR7UuF2 — Smoggy Balboa #BlackLivesMatter (@TerryCa50303620) February 2, 2021

@JamesRob974 boro are going up — Scott (@ScottJeffreys1) February 1, 2021

Everyone deserves a second chance! Good luck to the lad. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 DMC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DaveChinnick) February 1, 2021

Treat him well lads, absolute baller — Joe Michael Bamford (@joembeebam) February 1, 2021