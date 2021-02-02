Middlesbrough
‘Absolute baller’, ‘Going up’ – These Middlesbrough fans were loving key deadline day announcement
Transfer deadline day is renowned for its late drama and last-gasp deals.
For Middlesbrough supporters it was certainly a day that didn’t disappoint on any level.
Deals had already been completed for Jordan Archer, Yannick Bolasie and Darnell Fisher with the rumour mill started turning that a move for further attacking reinforcements could be on the cards.
That’s why the announcement of a deal for Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was met with such optimism from supporters.
The winger arrived on a free contract on a deal until the end of the season and left fans feeling incredibly excited about the signing and what he could offer under previous boss Neil Warnock.
Here’s a look at what some supporters had to say about the arrival.
Jheeeeze Welcome!! 😎
— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) February 1, 2021
Happy with that signing pic.twitter.com/DP6K23AH5w
— TAT (@taylor198269) February 2, 2021
good luck, quality player
— Harry 🏴🏴 (@ccfc_harryc) February 1, 2021
Get in there! 🙌🏻
— RR10 (@Juninmoon) February 1, 2021
— Keenan Howes (@keenanwjh) February 1, 2021
Could this transfer window……..Be any better? Hope we get the fans back in promotions not gonna feel real without the pitch invasion. pic.twitter.com/WtbcR7UuF2
— Smoggy Balboa #BlackLivesMatter (@TerryCa50303620) February 2, 2021
@JamesRob974 boro are going up
— Scott (@ScottJeffreys1) February 1, 2021
Everyone deserves a second chance! Good luck to the lad.
— 🏴 DMC 🏴 (@DaveChinnick) February 1, 2021
Treat him well lads, absolute baller
— Joe Michael Bamford (@joembeebam) February 1, 2021