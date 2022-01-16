‘Absolute bagsman’, ‘He’s a beast’ – Many Coventry fans praise 30-year-old after win at Peterborough

Matt Godden was the centre of praise from Coventry City fans as his brace helped the Sky Blues to a 4-1 win away at Peterborough United.

It was Coventry’s first win in seven Championship games as they looked to get their season back on track with three points.

Matt Godden was the player to get the plaudits but it was Gus Hamer who gave Coventry the lead with a powerful 30 yard strike evading Posh keeper’ David Cornell.

Godden then doubled the lead as he fired past Cornell inside the far post and he wasn’t finished there.

Coventry continued to create chances in the game as Peterborough struggled to get any foothold throughout.

The pressure from Mark Robin’s side told as Nathan Thompson directed the ball into his own goal before Godden grabbed his second against his former club.

The points lift Coventry up to eighth, five points from the play-offs, with Godden grabbing his 10th goal in 17 games this season.

Fans acknowledged their strikers impressive performance, taking to social media to praise their goal scorer. Here’s what they said on Twitter.

I said when Vik was on 9 and @MattyGodden24 was on 0 super Matt would be our top scorer. He’s a beast and is making up for lost time. Make no mistake Matty Godden ain’t here to mess about. — Bradders (@PUSBradders) January 15, 2022

Just thinking about how much better we could have potentially been last season with a fully fit Matty Godden. — Jack Moloney (@CCFCMoloney) January 15, 2022

Super Matty Godden 💙 — SJR (@essjayarr) January 15, 2022

YES! Get in there Matty Godden! Scoring while we're on top. Lovely stuff. #pusb — Andrew Dubock (@andrew_dubock) January 15, 2022

Amazing. Matty Godden is just… 👏🏻! 9th of the season Jeff said..more of that! #pusb — ⚡ Katy Louise ⚡ (@Kaytea21) January 15, 2022

THE GOD💙 — Ryan Parfrey (@Ryan_Parfrey) January 15, 2022

Absolute bagsman — Andrew (@andy_cov93) January 15, 2022