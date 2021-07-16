‘Absolute abomination’, ‘Ruined my Friday’ – Many Derby County fans react to recent club announcement

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the release of the club’s new home kit for the forthcoming 2021/22 campaign.

The new season represents Wayne Rooney’s first full term in charge of the Rams and it is hoped that they will be able to move on from what was a very tough campaign just gone as they only just staved off the threat of relegation on the final day with a draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Derby have seen several players leave in recent weeks, with the likes of Martyn Waghorn, Scott Malone and Jack Marriott all joining Coventry City, Millwall and Peterborough United respectively, whilst no players are yet to have come in through the entrance door.

Naturally the news of Derby’s new kit being revealed didn’t take long to reach the Pride Park faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the shirt.

20 questions about some of Derby County’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Derby County hold the joint record for the heaviest ever FA Cup final loss when they were beaten by Bury in which year? 1908 1913 1903 1905

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Got so excited when I first saw this… 🙃 pic.twitter.com/xNcGVdnyCW — Ben Lavender (@lavenderben) July 16, 2021

How can you go from showing an ultimate classic to this absolute abomination of a shirt in the same video? You had my hopes up then, it’s not very fetching this one — Marc Knight (@MarcRipleylatic) July 16, 2021

Got all excited when i saw the original , then unfortunately saw the new one . It's ok but an opportunity missed — Malc Whiley 💙 (@Scoots_n_Boots) July 16, 2021

I like that — Daley 💙 (@DaleyTinsley) July 16, 2021

That looks 🔥😍 — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) July 16, 2021

You’ve made me wait this long to put a black triangle where the neckline is so it looks like a v neck, cheers lads — Brandon 🦁 (@brandonamess_) July 16, 2021

Looks awesome! finally a bit of blue — Steven (@MusouSteven) July 16, 2021

White shirts black shorts. Not blue or black sleeves. Poor effort. — Mark Dorsett (@MarkDorsett) July 16, 2021

Ruined my Friday — Jackson Cretin🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JackRankin_) July 16, 2021

Grim — harry (@SouthRam) July 16, 2021

Will be purchasing this beauty — J.Carter (@jackcarter96) July 16, 2021