Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Absolute abomination’, ‘Ruined my Friday’ – Many Derby County fans react to recent club announcement

Published

4 mins ago

on

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to the release of the club’s new home kit for the forthcoming 2021/22 campaign. 

The new season represents Wayne Rooney’s first full term in charge of the Rams and it is hoped that they will be able to move on from what was a very tough campaign just gone as they only just staved off the threat of relegation on the final day with a draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Derby have seen several players leave in recent weeks, with the likes of Martyn Waghorn, Scott Malone and Jack Marriott all joining Coventry City, Millwall and Peterborough United respectively, whilst no players are yet to have come in through the entrance door.

Naturally the news of Derby’s new kit being revealed didn’t take long to reach the Pride Park faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the shirt.

20 questions about some of Derby County’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20

Derby County hold the joint record for the heaviest ever FA Cup final loss when they were beaten by Bury in which year?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Absolute abomination’, ‘Ruined my Friday’ – Many Derby County fans react to recent club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: