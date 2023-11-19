Highlights Bradford City's disappointing start to the season has resulted in the sacking of Mark Hughes and the appointment of Graham Alexander as manager.

Despite their struggles, Bradford City boasts the highest average attendance in League Two, indicating the potential for success.

Alexander faces the pressure of managing a club with high expectations and will need to overcome the challenges faced by his predecessors to lead the team to promotion.

It has been a tough start to the season for Bradford City in League Two.

The Bantams were beaten by Carlisle United in the play-off semi-finals last season, and they were widely expected to challenge for promotion once again this campaign, but it has not worked out that way so far.

Mark Hughes was sacked in early October after the 2-1 defeat at Tranmere Rovers, and after a month-long search for his replacement which saw both Kevin McDonald and Mark Trueman take caretaker charge of the team, Graham Alexander was named as the club's new manager.

Alexander was a surprise choice having been dismissed by fellow League Two promotion hopefuls MK Dons after 16 games in charge just weeks earlier, and it has been a disappointing start to his time at the University of Bradford Stadium.

After losing 2-1 at home to Barrow in Alexander's first game last weekend, Bradford were beaten 4-2 by Notts County at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

David McGoldrick put the Magpies ahead in the fifth minute, and Macaulay Langstaff's double and Dan Crowley's excellent strike gave the hosts a four-goal lead at half time.

The Bantams improved significantly after the break, but while Richard Brindley's own goal and Jamie Walker's finish halved the deficit, it was not enough to prevent a fourth consecutive league defeat.

Bradford currently sit 19th in the table, nine points from the play-off places, and they are back in action in the league when they host seventh-placed Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

League Two Table (As it stands November 19th) Team P GD Pts 17 Colchester United 18 -7 20 18 Doncaster Rovers 17 -7 20 19 Bradford City 18 -7 20 20 Newport County 18 -8 19 21 Grimsby Town 18 -5 18 22 Tranmere Rovers 18 -8 14 23 Forest Green Rovers 17 -12 14 24 Sutton United 18 -14 12

Graham Alexander's big Bradford City opportunity

There are question marks over whether Alexander is the right man for the Bantams, but there is no doubt that it is a huge opportunity for the 52-year-old.

Bradford are currently in their fifth year in League Two, but despite that, attendances at the University of Bradford Stadium remain incredibly high.

According to Transfermarkt, the Bantams have the highest average attendance in the fourth tier so far this season with 16,587, significantly more than some of the promotion favourites in the division, including Notts County (11,795), Wrexham (10,131) and Stockport County (9,025).

Bradford's biggest gate this season came against Wrexham in October, when 21,552 were in attendance, and the sizeable support shows the potential of the club.

Of course, while large crowds can be a positive, it can also put pressure on the team to deliver, and there will be plenty of scrunity on Alexander when managing a club the size of Bradford in League Two.

It will not be an easy job for Alexander, and he will need to succeed where Gary Bowyer, Stuart McCall, Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars, Derek Adams and Mark Hughes have failed if he is to lead the Bantams to promotion from League Two

Former manager Adams, who was sacked in February 2022, recently criticised the club's lack of structure, underlining some of the challenges Alexander faces in his new role, but if he can turn around Bradford's fortunes, there could be some exciting days ahead.