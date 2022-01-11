Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘About time’, ‘Such a waste’ – These Birmingham City fans react as player decision made

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City confirmed that they had recalled Zach Jeacock from his loan spell at Salford City.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at St. Andrew’s, however he was down the pecking order at Blues in the summer, so it was decided he would move to the League Two outfit.

But, that was a move that didn’t really work out, as Jeacock made just one appearance for Gary Bowyer’s men as he spent most of the season so far on the bench.

That, combined with Blues losing Wolves loanee Matija Sarkic to injury for the rest of the season, meant that a return to the West Midlands for Jeacock seemed inevitable and an announcement came earlier today stating he had returned.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22

The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions.

The youngster will now be competing with Neil Etheridge and Connal Trueman for the number one spot at Blues and here we look at some of the reaction to news of his return from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘About time’, ‘Such a waste’ – These Birmingham City fans react as player decision made

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: