‘About time’, ‘Right decision’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to major club announcement

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that manager Nigel Adkins has left the club.

Adkins took over as manager of the Addicks in March this year on a two-and-a-half-year deal, replacing Lee Bowyer following his move to Birmingham City.

Under Adkins, Charlton would be forced to settle for a seventh place finish in the League One table at the end of last season, missing out on a place in the play-offs on goal difference.

This season however, things have been distinctly worse for Charlton. Under Adkins, the club have won just two of their 13 league since the start of the campaign, picking up just nine points so far.

Now it seems as though Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley, which club owner Thomas Sandgaard was present for as fans called for Adkins’ departure, has proved to be the final star.

It was announced on Thursday morning that Adkins has left Charlton, with the club 22nd in the League One table, four points from safety.

Did these 25 Charlton transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Charlie Kirk arrived from Morecambe Yes No

Johnnie Jackson is now set to take temporary charge of the club, with assistance from Jason Euell, as Charlton search for a permanent replacement for Adkins.

Taking to Twitter to react to that news, plenty of Charlton fans were keen to give their thoughts on Adkins’ departure.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Addicks supporters had to say.

I am sorry it didn't work out for Nigel Adkins. I was so hopeful it would. He seems a very decent man, so I wish him all the best in the future (except when we play him). — David Murphy 🇬🇧 (@DavidMurphy27) October 21, 2021

Boom 💥💥💥 Only 6 weeks too late but we got there in the end. #cafc — Ben (@BenH93_) October 21, 2021

Gutted for him as he seemed a lovely guy and I wanted it to work, but we needed to change. We now need to get the next appointment bang on and save this season as best we can. — Sam Carter (@SamSamcarter11) October 21, 2021

Definitely the right decision.

Best wishes @TheNigelAdkins — Simon Monk (@ArryMental) October 21, 2021

Right decision wish @TheNigelAdkins well for the future — Dave Cook (@DaveCook86) October 21, 2021

Had to be unfortunately. Really wish it had worked out for him but a change was needed. Wish him all the best for the future though. — Ian Robb (@IanRobb84) October 21, 2021

The right decision. I’m not sure if Jackson & Euell are the answer. They deserve a chance but they need to get results quickly. — Col (@FI_Col2018) October 21, 2021

Thank god for that!!!! Well done Thomas for making the first monumental decision of your chairmanship, it's damn tough in this league and we can't carry anyone — Marc Drury 🌴 (@marcDcafc) October 21, 2021

Nothing against Nigel as a person, who's a decent bloke, but it hasn't been working this season, and worse still there's been no sign of improvement. Two weeks off for the international break, and instead the team were even worse — Michael Conway (@killerandflash) October 21, 2021

About time @SandgaardThomas now let's push on and get the best manager we can that can take us forward aim high 😁😁😁 — Daniel James (@DanielGurr1) October 21, 2021

Shame it didn’t work out, as Nigel seemed a genuinely good bloke. But we needed to move on; we can now all look forward with renewed positivity. — Chris Hartley (@ChrisHa65312520) October 21, 2021