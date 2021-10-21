Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘About time’, ‘Right decision’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to major club announcement

Published

17 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that manager Nigel Adkins has left the club.

Adkins took over as manager of the Addicks in March this year on a two-and-a-half-year deal, replacing Lee Bowyer following his move to Birmingham City.

Under Adkins, Charlton would be forced to settle for a seventh place finish in the League One table at the end of last season, missing out on a place in the play-offs on goal difference.

This season however, things have been distinctly worse for Charlton. Under Adkins, the club have won just two of their 13 league since the start of the campaign, picking up just nine points so far.

Now it seems as though Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley, which club owner Thomas Sandgaard was present for as fans called for Adkins’ departure, has proved to be the final star.

It was announced on Thursday morning that Adkins has left Charlton, with the club 22nd in the League One table, four points from safety.

Did these 25 Charlton transfers actually happen?

1 of 25

Charlie Kirk arrived from Morecambe

Johnnie Jackson is now set to take temporary charge of the club, with assistance from Jason Euell, as Charlton search for a permanent replacement for Adkins.

Taking to Twitter to react to that news, plenty of Charlton fans were keen to give their thoughts on Adkins’ departure.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Addicks supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘About time’, ‘Right decision’ – Plenty of Charlton fans react to major club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: