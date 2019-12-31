‘About time!’, ‘Play him’ – Plenty of Arsenal fans react to recent transfer update on 20-y/o’s future at EFL club

It looks as though it’s only a matter of time before Eddie Nketiah is recalled early from his loan spell with Leeds United as we approach the New Year.

The Arsenal youngster has only made one league start in his time with the Yorkshire-based club, and that came in Leeds’ last game against Birmingham City.

It has recently been reported by football.london that Arsenal are set to recall Nketiah from his loan spell at Elland Road, with journalist Gregor MacGregor going on to report that he could be set for a loan move to Bristol City in the near future.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals so far this term for the Whites, so he can feel somewhat hard done by not to have featured on a more regular basis for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Plenty of Arsenal fans took to social media to react to this update on Nketiah’s future heading into the January transfer window.

See the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

About time! — Abu Imran Muhammad (@m_abuimran) December 30, 2019

Good, they don't deserve him — Naofumi Iwatani (@NaijaArsenal) December 30, 2019

Yayyyy — Négaar (@negziemp) December 31, 2019

We’re loaning him back out to a team that will play him. — Cristian Burgess (@bristiancurgess) December 30, 2019

Good if stays. We need the numbers — DRAKEY (@drakey68) December 30, 2019

Would gladly have Nketiah back at The Arsenal for the rest of the season considering our lack of depth and lack of striking options on the bench, but seems he'll be going back out on loan #afc — Mbizo 🤜🏾🤜🏻🤛🏾🤛🏻 (@GonnerMbizo) December 30, 2019

Nketiah won’t be loaned again, Arteta will realise he’s a natural Goal scorer #AFC — The Arsenal (@KYEkye45) December 30, 2019

Yesss need a impact sub — Affenkäfig (@Affenkafig1) December 30, 2019

He should be brought back to the squad, we didn’t have a forward to come on yesterday — JamesGooner (@JamesGooner) December 30, 2019

I don’t think Nketiah is our answer, but I definitely think we should keep him to increase squad depth. He can be a great impact sub! “Eddie, Eddie, Eddie”🎶 @Arsenal https://t.co/ztKlcsalo7 — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) December 30, 2019

Recall him, sell Laca and use Eddie as backup for Auba — Ameen (@ameen1848) December 30, 2019

we should keep him or let him stay at Leeds — wesmanchild (@wesmanchild) December 30, 2019

Play him — Darin Dupree (@darin_dupree) December 30, 2019