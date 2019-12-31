Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘About time!’, ‘Play him’ – Plenty of Arsenal fans react to recent transfer update on 20-y/o’s future at EFL club

Published

1 hour ago

on

It looks as though it’s only a matter of time before Eddie Nketiah is recalled early from his loan spell with Leeds United as we approach the New Year. 

The Arsenal youngster has only made one league start in his time with the Yorkshire-based club, and that came in Leeds’ last game against Birmingham City.

It has recently been reported by football.london that Arsenal are set to recall Nketiah from his loan spell at Elland Road, with journalist Gregor MacGregor going on to report that he could be set for a loan move to Bristol City in the near future.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals so far this term for the Whites, so he can feel somewhat hard done by not to have featured on a more regular basis for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Plenty of Arsenal fans took to social media to react to this update on Nketiah’s future heading into the January transfer window.

See the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘About time!’, ‘Play him’ – Plenty of Arsenal fans react to recent transfer update on 20-y/o’s future at EFL club

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: