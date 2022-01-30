‘About time’, ‘Never any doubt’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as club issue player update

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has been made the captain of Birmingham City, the club confirmed last night.

This role was vacant following the loan departure of Harlee Dean to Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week, with more questions about his long-term future at St Andrew’s being raised following manager Lee Bowyer and the defender’s public disagreement.

Football League World understands the Blues were heavily focused on shifting some of their higher earners out of the door during this window, putting his Birmingham future in danger having also been placed on the transfer list.

The big 2022 Birmingham City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 Where did the club sign Neil Etheridge from? Middlesbrough Walsall Fulham Cardiff City

His contract at the club doesn’t expire until the summer of 2023 – but with there seemingly being no way back for the ex-Brentford man after being shipped out on this temporary spell to Hillsborough – a new skipper has been appointed in his place.

Deeney is the man to take on this responsibility having spent much of his time at previous club Watford as captain, also taking the armband several times for Bowyer’s men this term.

The 33-year-old suffered a tricky start to his spell in the West Midlands – but has recovered well since and become one of the first names on the teamsheet and looks set to continue being a key part of the Blues’ squad for the foreseeable future.

But how did the second-tier side’s fans react to this appointment? We take a look at a selection of their responses to this news.

Never any doubt. He showed more leadership in his appearances this season than certain others have in a few years. (Obligatory #BSHLOUT) https://t.co/fMHk0MxW6S — KJ (@KajeBirmingham) January 29, 2022

My captain since he stepped through the door. Long live the Chelmsley Pele https://t.co/MsDu1T4S2j — Marf (@MarfsBack) January 29, 2022

If he plays the way he did before he got injured then he’s gonna be Harlee Dean 2.0 — Ethan McCarthy (@ethanmccarthy16) January 29, 2022

Time for him to earn it and do some talking on the pitch instead of just in the media. Juke was the obvious choice imo. Here’s to hoping he proves me wrong #kro — Daniel Orme (@TheOrmerod) January 29, 2022