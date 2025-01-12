Ian Evatt has publicly criticised his Bolton Wanderers squad following their 3-1 loss to Rotherham United on Sunday amid growing pressure on his position at the club.

The Whites found themselves 3-0 down by the time John McAtee’s 86th minute strike brought some consolation to the scoreline.

The defeat is their third in their last five league fixtures, leaving them four points adrift of the play-off places.

Evatt’s position has been under pressure all season, with the team unable to repeat the form that brought them to the play-off final in the previous campaign.

Bolton Wanderers' last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Rotheram United (A) 3-1 loss Exeter City (A) 2-1 win Mansfield Town (A) 2-1 loss Lincoln City (H) 3-0 win Barnsley (H) 2-1 loss

Ian Evatt criticises Bolton squad

Evatt has responded to criticism of him from supporters, with away fans chanting for his departure during the 3-1 loss on Saturday.

The Bolton boss has claimed that he is not the only person who should be taking responsibility for the performance, lashing out on his players after the defeat.

“It’s my fault, it’s my fault,” said Evatt, via The Bolton News.

“It’s not, it’s a collective.

“And the players have to take responsibility as well.

“I don’t send my players out to play and perform and show that lack of fight, courage and energy.

“I think it’s time I called them out because it’s me that gets it all.

“I can take it all but sooner or later they have to take some responsibility.

“That is a collective thing. I will take responsibility, I always will.

“The first place I look is in the mirror at myself.

“But some of them need to look at themselves as well, because for this club that isn’t good enough."

Ian Evatt questions Bolton mentality

Evatt continued his criticism of the team, also highlighting issues with their mentality, suggesting there are issues within the entire squad, rather than one or two individuals.

“It is a collective thing and, for me, we are making it incredibly difficult for ourselves conceding some awful goals, and that isn’t just down to the keeper and the defenders," he added.

“It is a team, collective thing. And for me it is a mentality thing.

“Teams that are mentally fragile and weak concede goals like that, and that is what we have been doing.

“It doesn’t matter who is in charge, the mindset is going to be the same.

“The players are still the players and we have to make sure we are better than that.

“And that isn’t acceptable for the level we have had in the past.”

Bolton are currently 10th in the League One table, with 37 points from 24 games played.

Public criticism of the squad is usually a last resort

Publicly criticising the team is something most managers avoid doing at all costs, but Evatt is clearly feeling the pressure he’s now under.

This is typically a last resort for managers to try and get a big reaction from the team, but it can also be a sign of the end times too.

Gary O’Neil is a recent example of a manager who similarly torched his players to the media after a loss, and that resulted in him departing Wolves.

If Bolton don’t earn better results in the coming weeks then Evatt could easily face the same fate.