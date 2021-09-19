Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘About time’, ‘Going to be a bit embarrassed’ – These Sunderland fans react to strong comments from key figure

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was not happy with the referee as his side dropped two crucial points yesterday.

The Black Cats were on course for another victory after Aiden McGeady put the side 2-0 up at Fleetwood, although Callum Morton’s strike ensured a nervy ending.

And, the Wearside outfit would be forced to settle for a draw after a controversial stoppage time incident saw official Neil Hair give a penalty after Bailey Wright was adjudged to have pulled Morton’s shirt.

Replays showed that the defender did have his arms around the forward, although Johnson was not happy at all with the official as he felt it was the sort of incident that goes on in every game, and the boss made that perfectly clear when speaking to the club’s media.

24 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24

Did Marco Gabbiadini score 120+ goals for Sunderland?

It’s fair to say his passionate comments prompted a mixed response from the support, with some pleased to see Johnson calling out the ref, whereas others felt it was a deflection tactic.

Here we look at some of the responses from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘About time’, ‘Going to be a bit embarrassed’ – These Sunderland fans react to strong comments from key figure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: