‘About time’, ‘Going to be a bit embarrassed’ – These Sunderland fans react to strong comments from key figure

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was not happy with the referee as his side dropped two crucial points yesterday.

The Black Cats were on course for another victory after Aiden McGeady put the side 2-0 up at Fleetwood, although Callum Morton’s strike ensured a nervy ending.

And, the Wearside outfit would be forced to settle for a draw after a controversial stoppage time incident saw official Neil Hair give a penalty after Bailey Wright was adjudged to have pulled Morton’s shirt.

Replays showed that the defender did have his arms around the forward, although Johnson was not happy at all with the official as he felt it was the sort of incident that goes on in every game, and the boss made that perfectly clear when speaking to the club’s media.

It’s fair to say his passionate comments prompted a mixed response from the support, with some pleased to see Johnson calling out the ref, whereas others felt it was a deflection tactic.

Here we look at some of the responses from Twitter…

Great interview, about time people publicly start criticising the state of the refereeing in this division. — Peter Hewett (@WestSussexSAFC) September 18, 2021

When in lead please dont bring defensive subs on with 20 minutes to go! 🤦‍♂️ — ᴄᴏʟ (@ColArmy86) September 18, 2021

Tip : If you really want to kill off games then it’s probably best not to bring on 5 defenders & sit deep. — antoneee.✌🏻 (@antoneee_x) September 18, 2021

He's going to be a bit embarrassed when he watches it back. Wright nearly took the guys shirt off. No need to grab him either as he was never going to get the ball. — Pierre Lebowski (@lebowski3333) September 18, 2021

Disagree with Lee, it was a penalty tbh 🤷‍♂️ — Jack Gilmore 🔴⚪️ (@15jgilmore) September 18, 2021

STOP playing so defensive for the last 20 minutes taking our best creative players off.. we didn’t get away with it today.. play the way we do for most of the game for 90 mins not 70 mins we have the players to do it — Colin Roberts (@mackem49000) September 18, 2021

Your to blame Lee, always bring another defender on last 10 mins and invite pressure! Do it every week — Ben Pickering (@benpickering212) September 19, 2021