‘About time’, ‘Get on with it then’ – Plenty of Derby County supporters respond to major takeover announcement

Derby County are in a real period of flux.

Results on the pitch have been poor so far this season and for the Rams’ supporters the hope is that the club can finally kick on and move themselves away from the drop zone.

Unfortunately everyone is waiting on one rather major announcement.

The Rams are closing in on a big-money takeover deal that could be announced at any point in the foreseeable future.

That was announced at the start of November but since then things have all gone a little bit quiet leaving supporters feeling a little bit nervous about the whole thing.

However on Tuesday evening the club issued a brief statement to say that they hoped the deal would be completed before Christmas.

“Both parties will now return to applying their full attention to the completion of the deal and will not be making any further comment.” 2/2 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 15, 2020

In a statement on social media, the club said: “In order to remove any ongoing speculation, both parties want to assure Derby County’s supporters that the acquisition of the club by Derventio Holdings is on track, with a view to completion before Christmas.

“Both parties will now return to applying their full attention to the completion of the deal and will not be making any further comment.”

As you’d expect the statement has sparked quite a reaction from supporters who are keen to see a deal finalised at last.

Far too late though. This should have been at least 3 weeks ago. — Chris (@buckers2011) December 15, 2020

Good to hear but it is at least three weeks overdue. With a bit of luck it will be sorted within the week — stace (@stace_dcfc) December 15, 2020

About time they spoke 🙄 — Daley 💙 (@DaleyTinsley) December 15, 2020

Which Christmas??? — tonytheram 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@tonytheram65) December 15, 2020

Get on with it then — Paul Harrison (@CommPropertyLaw) December 15, 2020

Glad they are turning their full attention after sending out a statement 😂 — Jaseonlythetruth (@onlythetruth80) December 15, 2020

About time you spoke to the fans — sean igoe (@hutch172) December 15, 2020