‘About right’ – Barnsley’s stance on ace outlined as Brighton, Southampton, Leeds and Norwich circle: The verdict

Barnsley are set to face a nervous summer transfer window with regards to their hopes of trying to keep hold of the influential Callum Styles as interest mounts in the 21-year-old.

Football League World believes that there is already interest in Styles ahead of the summer from the likes of Southampton, Leeds United and Norwich City. All three clubs are destined for the Premier League next term, so it is going to make keeping hold of the 21-year-old very challenging for the Tykes if they are not promoted to the top-flight themselves.

The latest report from The72 has suggested that Brighton are the latest side to register an interest in Styles ahead of the summer transfer window. It is believed that Graham Potter’s side are considering making an offer to test the Tykes’ resolve to keep hold of him in the summer.

Barnsley are set to maintain a firm stance over Styles’ potential future with them having him on a long-term contract and it is thought that they would demand a fee of around £8 million for him. That comes with him having been an influential performer for them this term firing in four goals and two assists in the Championship.

As speculation surrounding his future continues to mount, we asked out FLW writers whether they feel £8 million is a fair sum for him this summer…

Phil Spencer

I certainly think that this is a fair price tag.

Callum Styles has enjoyed a wonderful campaign in which he’s played a vital role in Barnsley’s push for the play-offs.

The future looks bright for the midfielder who is destined for the Premier League, in my opinion.

However, with the Tykes hoping to secure a spot there for themselves they’ll be in no rush to sell the player.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think so.

There’s obviously a lot to like about Callum Styles and I could see Barnsley pushing for £10 million given the time left on his contract.

That said, he’s still a very raw player and given his stature there has to be questions over how well he would fare in the Premier League.

After the season Styles has had, the Tykes are well within their rights to drive a hard bargain and it looks to me that’s just what they’ll do.

£8 million does seem fair, though.

George Harbey

For me, it’s about right.

Styles has had an excellent season for Barnsley and is really thriving in the left wing-back role under Ismael.

He’s good at going forward and he’s good defensively too, and he brings plenty of balance to the Barnsley team in general.

This is really his first proper season in the first-team, so he’s still quite raw but there’s a lot of potential in there.

Given his importance to Barnsley, he probably is worth around that price, and you’d be paying for his potential here rather than his actual quality right now.