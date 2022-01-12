Aberdeen told to sign Swansea City player by former Dons figure

Swansea could be set for some interest in Jay Fulton this month if Alex Smith holds any sway over Aberdeen, with the former Dons man telling The Press and Journal that he feels his former side should make a move for the player.

The 29-year-old has managed to get on the field only four times for the Swans so far this campaign and with the player currently resigned to sitting on the bench, he may have to look for pastures new in search of gametime.

Other faces in the squad have been preferred to Fulton in the team this campaign despite his level of experience in the Championship and it means that a move away could be the best port of call this month.

With well over 100 games under his belt for the Welsh outfit during his time there – and some playing time at Wigan and Oldham to boot – he has plenty of EFL knowhow and has certainly proven he can cut it at a decent level.

Now, with Fulton potentially allowed to leave, Alex Smith has told The Press and Journal that he wants Aberdeen to swoop in and try and sign him before the window closes.

A move to Scotland could certainly provide him with some more gametime and could also aid Aberdeen in their quest to try and seal a solid league position this campaign.

Speaking about the player, Smith said: “Jay Fulton is another player I’d recommend the club [Aberdeen] look at. He’s another very good player and someone who can link up the play and run games.

“He would be an excellent addition to the club, too.”

That comes alongside Smith recommending Aberdeen also take a look at Conor McGrandles, who could certainly be available if not now then in the summer. The 26-year-old has looked sharp this year and despite not being relegated to the bench like Fulton, he is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

The Verdict

Both players could be good moves by Aberdeen but it’s not a question of whether they would be solid signings but more a question of if a deal could be reached.

I don’t see why Swansea wouldn’t be willing to let Fulton leave, especially considering that Russell Martin seemingly has no plans for him. He can’t get on the field currently and has plenty of experience and knowhow that he could pass on to another team.

It’s a waste to see the midfielder sat on the bench and if he is only going to be used as cover, if that, then he should certainly be allowed to move on this month. He would be a good signing for Aberdeen too considering what he has achieved so far in his career and at 29-years-old, he still has plenty to offer.

A deal could suit both parties, as it would mean Swansea free up some space and Aberdeen get themselves a very good midfielder. It could be win-win for both sides.