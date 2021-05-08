Aberdeen targeting reunion with 27-year-old Championship defender

Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson has emerged as a transfer target for his former club Aberdeen, a report from the Rotherham Advertiser has revealed.

Robertson started his career with the Scottish Premiership club, making 68 appearances in all competitions between 2010 and 2015 before moving to Blackpool.

Now it seems as though Aberdeen are keen to bring the 27-year-old back to Pittodrie when the transfer window reopens.

According to this latest update, recently appointed Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is planning to overhaul his squad this summer, and wants Robertson to return to the club as part of that process.

Since joining Rotherham from Blackpool in the summer of 2018, Robertson has scored five goals in 69 appearances during an injury hit three-year period at The New York Stadium.

As things stand, Robertson’s current contract with Aberdeen is set to expire this summer, and while the club have offered him fresh terms, the centre back is said to want to wait until the end of the season to make a decision on his future.

Rotherham go into their final day clash with Cardiff on Saturday knowing they must win against the Bluebirds, and hope Derby do not beat Sheffield Wednesday, to avoid relegation to League One.

The Verdict

You do feel as though this has to be a concern from a Rotherham perspective.

Robertson does seem to be a player they want to keep at the club, and given the ability he has shown when fit, you can understand why that may be the case.

However, that interest from Aberdeen will no doubt make it hard for Rotherham to do that, particularly if they are relegated on Saturday.

As a result, it looks as though the final day of the season is going to be a nervous one for the Millers, for more than just one reason.