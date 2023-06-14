Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are leading the race to sign Leighton Clarkson from Liverpool amid links to Reading FC, according to Football Insider.

Who is Leighton Clarkson?

The 21-year-old is on the books of Premier League side Liverpool, having come through the club’s academy in 2018.

The midfielder has played for the club’s under-18s, under-23s, and the first team in the space of five years.

While at Liverpool, Clarkson had a loan spell at Championship club Blackburn Rovers, where it didn’t go as planned.

The midfielder joined the Lancashire club in the 2021/22 season but really struggled to adapt to the new team and league, making just seven appearances before returning to his parent club.

He spent the remaining six months of that season back in Liverpool’s under-23s before heading to Aberdeen last season.

The 21-year-old had a better time of it in Scotland, appearing 38 times, scoring six goals, and registering nine assists.

Clarkson was influential in the Aberdeen team, helping the club put together a strong run in the second half of the campaign to finish in the Europa League place.

Now the Dons are keen on signing the midfielder again this summer on a permanent basis.

Which teams are interested in Leighton Clarkson?

As well as Aberdeen holding a keen interest, fellow Scottish Premiership sides Celtic and Rangers are also to understood be interested in the 21-year-old.

While teams in England are also said to be interested in Clarkson, with Football Insider reporting that League One outfit Reading are one of them.

The Royals are readying themselves for League One next season, and while they are yet to appoint a new manager, the report states they would be ready to move for the 21-year-old should they be given encouragement by the player to do so.

Liverpool are believed to be letting the player decide where he next wants to play his football, but it is stated that Aberdeen are considered the favourites at this time.

Is losing out on Leighton Clarkson a blow to Reading?

It is hard to know how interested Reading are in Clarkson, but if there is a willingness from the club, and he does move to Aberdeen, then that would be a big blow to the club.

The Royals are not a side that is gifted with money, and with many changes expected at the club this summer, an addition of the 21-year-old’s calibre would have been a good start to transfer business.

Reading have yet to appoint a new manager, so they are in a difficult position when it comes to transfers. So, as long as they drag their feet with an appointment, more situations like Clarkson will occur.