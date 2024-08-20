Aberdeen are considering a pursuit of Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet this summer.

According to Anthony Joseph, the Scottish side are keen on bringing the forward to the Premiership before the window shuts later this month.

Nisbet has been with the Lions since the summer of 2023, having signed from Hibernian last year.

The 27-year-old made 27 appearances in the Championship in the previous campaign, bagging five goals from 17 starts (all stats from Fbref).

However, he has made just one substitute appearance from the London club’s opening two games of the new term, with speculation now surrounding his immediate future at the Den.

Kevin Nisbet's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.37 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.31 Shots 2.41 Assists 0.00 Expected assists (xAG) 0.07 npxG + xAG 0.38 Shot-creating actions 1.75

Kevin Nisbet transfer latest

It is understood that Aberdeen are looking to sign Nisbet on loan for the campaign ahead.

The forward is a part of Neil Harris’ first team squad, but it remains to be seen just how important he could be to the Championship squad, or if the Lions will sanction this exit before the 30 August deadline.

The Millwall boss discussed the forward’s future after he was left out of the matchday squad for last weekend’s 4-3 loss to Bristol City.

He claimed that the Scot is absent through illness, and that he likely won’t be available this weekend either when they face Hull City.

“Yes, we’re very light on players,” said Harris, via London News Online.

“Kevin wasn’t with us on the weekend due to illness.

“I’m not sure if he will be with us this week.

"We have to get on with it. There has to be different agendas in the game.

“Some players settle, some don’t.

“I said back in May that naturally, over the course of a transfer window, there will be players coming in the building and players who want to leave for various reasons.

“I don’t expect that to be any different between now and August 30.

“I expect and hope there will be players in the building.

“I do expect one or two to leave the building for their own agendas.”

Millwall’s start to the Championship season

Millwall have made a difficult start to the new campaign, despite having scored five goals from their first two games.

Two defeats from two has left them without a point, having lost to Bristol City and Watford in 4-3 and 3-2 games, respectively.

Harris will be hoping to use the end of the window to find further improvements to his squad, with the 47-year-old under pressure to deliver results.

The window closes on 30 August, meaning there is just over one week left for Millwall to finalise any remaining deals.

Kevin Nisbet departure would make sense

Nisbet hasn’t been able to hit the same heights at Millwall as he did at Hibs, where he bagged 31 goals in 78 league appearances.

Macaulay Langstaff has since joined the team, and this has seen Nisbet fall further down the pecking order of Harris’ squad.

While a loan move wouldn’t be optimal, and the Lions would surely prefer a permanent sale if he goes, it might make sense to let him go this summer all the same.

If he isn’t going to be playing consistently, then a move away from the Den would be the best next step for his career, and Aberdeen could be the right fit for him at this stage of his career.