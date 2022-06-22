Aberdeen confirm arrival of EFL defender

Aberdeen have secured the services of Wycombe Wanderers defender Anthony Stewart, as confirmed by the Scottish club’s media.

The 29-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Dons, meaning that he will officially arrive at the Pittodrie Stadium at the start of next month.

Coming through the ranks at the Buckinghamshire club, Stewart made his first-team debut back in 2012, before securing a permanent move to Crewe Alexandra in 2014.

A year later, he was back in Buckinghamshire and he has remained a Choirboy ever since, with Stewart featuring 292 times in Wycombe colours.

Proving to be an integral part of the squad at Adams Park over the last few seasons of success, impressing during Wycombe’s 2020/21 campaign in the Championship.

Coming to the end of his Wycombe contract this month, he was offered fresh terms by his current club, however, a move north of the border it is.

The verdict

First and foremost, it looks like it could be a very shrewd addition by the Dons, with Stewart playing an important role at Wycombe over the last few years, proving to be able to operate at Championship level, whilst thriving in the division below.

At 29 years of age, he is someone who is seemingly in his prime and will add real, instant value to Aberdeen as they look to cut the gap between where they currently are and Scotland’s top two.

Stewart will leave a huge void in the Wycombe defence, with Gareth Ainsworth now looking for someone who can have a similar impact to the 29-year-old, whilst working within a strict budget.