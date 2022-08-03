Aberdeen closing in on transfer deal for EFL winger

League One outfit Fleetwood Town are set to cash in on winger Shayden Morris, who is on the verge of completing a move to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, report the Press and Journal.

Morris, who has also been linked with the Dons’ divisional rivals Hibernian in recent weeks, has been valued at £500,000 by the Cod Army, who were defeated on the opening day of the 2022-23 season by Port Vale in Scott Brown’s first match as manager.

It now appears that Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin are now set to win the race for the for the 20-year-old, having lost out on another EFL transfer in the last 24 hours with Wigan Athletic’s Jamie McGrath heading to Dundee United instead.

London-born Morris joined Fleetwood in 2018, having spent time at the academy of Southend United.

He made his professional debut in September 2019 in an EFL Trophy clash with Liverpool’s development squad and in terms of League One action, Morris has played 31 times for the Lancashire side since his third tier debut in January 2021, scoring two goals in that time.

The Verdict

This could work out as being a good deal for Fleetwood, all things being considered.

At 20 years old, Morris of course has plenty of time on his side to develop, but like most wingers at League One level, he was wildly inconsistent and showed flashes of brilliance.

Just two goals in 31 outings – with zero assists as well – shows that Morris has a lot to learn in the final third, but these are things that can be learned and worked on.

The money that Fleetwood will bank for Morris will almost certainly help towards the running of the club, who for a third tier side are pretty small, and it could allow Scott Brown to add a more experienced winger.