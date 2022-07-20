Aberdeen and Hibernian in transfer tussle for EFL forward

Fleetwood Town won’t be too keen to lose forward Shayden Morris this summer but they will have to bat away offers from several Scottish sides according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon account.

The Cod Army just about managed to stay in League One last season and finished in 20th place. They won’t want to face another campaign in which they will be just above the drop zone and will want to try and push on in the next campaign.

One player who did show glimpses of some talent last season for Town was Shayden Morris, who managed 26 league games and produced two goals despite being just 20-years-old.

Now, with Fleetwood not in the best position financially compared to some other teams, they may now have to sell the winger during the summer window. That’s because there are now two Scottish sides keen to try and snap him up in Aberdeen and Hibs and the lure of the Scottish Premier League could end up convincing him to move.

If a decent sized offer comes in, then it could be tempting for Fleetwood to cash in on Morris. A six-figure fee would be something that the side could consider – and even though he likely has the potential to get even better, it could be too good to turn down.

Prior to making his 13 starts for the Cod Army in the last campaign, he managed only five appearances the season earlier. However, Morris is now certainly on the scene and in the first-team picture – and clubs are sitting up and taking notice of the player this offseason.

The Verdict

Shayden Morris isn’t the most well-known and sought after player in League One or perhaps even at Fleetwood but the 20-year-old is certainly catching the eye in Scotland.

Aberdeen would be a very good move for the player when you think about where they expect to be in the Scottish Premier League. They want to be near the top of the table and near or in the European spots – and the youngster would no doubt jump at the chance to feature heavily in that kind of campaign.

Even Hibs could be a good move for the player compared to where Fleetwood are in the EFL. However, he is currently guaranteed at least a handful of minutes with the Cod Army and can be used as a rotation option.

If he can get the same amount of gametime in Scotland as he currently has with Fleetwood – and a big offer comes in – then it could be a very good move for the club and the player if it comes off this window.