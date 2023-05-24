Aberdeen are working on striking a fresh transfer agreement with Wigan Athletic for Graeme Shinnie, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that the Dons are keen on signing the midfielder on a permanent basis this summer.

Aberdeen will need to pay a transfer fee for Shinnie, as his contract at the DW Stadium is set to run until 2024.

Shinnie is due to return to Wigan at the end of May when his current loan deal reaches a crescendo.

How has Graeme Shinnie been getting on at Aberdeen?

The 31-year-old sealed a temporary switch to Aberdeen in January after making 19 appearances for the Latics in the Championship during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Since completing this move, Shinnie has featured on a regular basis for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

In the 11 games that he has participated in, the midfielder has managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.62.

Shinnie has recently served a four game suspension for a red card that he was shown in Aberdeen's clash with Ross County.

The midfielder will be available for selection for the Dons' clash with St Mirren this evening.

Aberdeen will seal a third-place finish if they beat the Buddies, and Hearts fail to secure maximum points from their meeting with Rangers.

Shinnie could make the final appearance of his loan spell in the Dons' clash with Celtic on Saturday.

As for the midfielder's parent-club, Wigan are currently preparing for life in League One after finishing bottom of the Championship standings.

The Latics will begin the 2023/24 term on -4 points, after the EFL handed them a deduction for failing to pay players' wages on time last week.

Will Graeme Shinnie seal a permanent exit from Wigan Athletic this summer?

When you consider that Aberdeen will be able to offer Shinnie the chance of playing in Europe next season if they avoid defeat this evening, it would not be at all surprising if the midfielder opts to call time on his stint at Wigan in order to clinch a permanent move to Pittodrie.

The Latics have already parted ways with six players following their relegation to League One, and may now have to draft up a list of potential replacements for Shinnie.

While Wigan are likely to secure a fee for Shinnie, it remains to be seen whether this money will be re-invested into their squad over the course of the summer.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney will be hoping to guide the club to a reasonable amount of success in League One when the new campaign gets underway in August.