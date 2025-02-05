This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City were very active in the January transfer market as they look to avoid relegation from the Championship.

The winter period was Ruben Selles’ first opportunity to make changes to the first team squad since becoming manager in December.

Several additions were made, including the arrivals of Eliot Matazo, Nordin Amrabat, John Egan and Matt Crooks.

Departures were also a major factor, with Ryan Longman leaving for Wrexham on a permanent basis, with loan deals made for Ryan Giles and Marvin Mehlem, among others.

Abdülkadir Ömür named as Hull City transfer surprise

When asked which player staying at the club came as a surprise, FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ryan Frankish identified Abdülkadir Ömür.

He believes that the 25-year-old’s lack of game time and relatively high potential market value could’ve led to a sale that could’ve eased any potential financial fair play (FFP) concerns.

Abdülkadir Ömür - Hull City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 16 (11) 0 (2) 2024-25 20 (12) 0 As of February 5th

“I was very surprised that Abdülkadir Ömür didn’t leave, not because I wanted him to, but because he hasn't been getting into the team,” Frankish told Football League World.

“It just hasn’t clicked when he has been in the side, albeit he has been out of position a lot of the time.

“But I thought, with his market value, there’s no truth or in-the-know behind it, but we always seem to be at the risk of FFP punishment.

“So I’d have thought us selling up, a player who is worth, he’ll probably be one of the highest rated players in terms of money in our team, we’d have probably have got rid of him, just to balance everything out.”

Hull are currently 21st in the Championship table, only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Hull will need a quiet window eventually

It was yet another busy transfer window for Hull, and that has been a recurring theme since Acun Ilicali took over the club in 2022.

Selles coming in and looking to make changes is no surprise, especially given where the team was in the table.

However, the club will need a quieter window eventually due to these financial rules, and the general improvement that stability can bring.

If Selles can keep the Tigers in the Championship beyond this season, then it wouldn’t be shocking to see even more activity in the summer, which is not the best way to build a squad long-term.