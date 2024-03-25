Abdul Fatawu’s future at Leicester City could be in doubt due to the club’s transfer embargo.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, the most likely scenario this summer is a return to Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Fatawu is currently on loan with the Foxes until the end of the season, but a €17 (£14.5) million obligation to buy clause was agreed as part of the deal.

The obligation is triggered either by Leicester gaining promotion to the Premier League, or the player reaching a certain number of appearances.

The Ghana international has featured 31 times in the Championship so far this campaign, contributing three goals and 10 assists (all stats from Fbref).

Abdul Fatawu 2023-24 stats - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.13 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.11 Shots 2.24 Assists 0.42 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.39 npxG +xAG 0.50 Shot-creating actions 4.07

Abdul Fatawu transfer latest

Fatawu has become a key part of Enzo Maresca’s first team squad at the King Power Stadium this season.

A permanent move to Leicester would likely be a welcome outcome for the Italian coach given his level of performances in the side.

The 20-year-old is an exciting young prospect and has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in the Championship.

However, his permanent arrival at Leicester is now in doubt following a sanction from the EFL.

The club has been placed under a registration ban last week, and may not be able to confirm the permanent signing of Fatawu this summer unless a resolution can be found.

Leicester City financial trouble

Leicester face a potential points deduction penalty either this season or next, having been referred to an independent commission due to an alleged breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

This alleged breach falls under the three-year period ending with the 2022-23 campaign, when the Foxes were still in the Premier League.

The top flight has yet to see the accounts due to them not yet being submitted, but they were handed to the EFL instead, with Leicester now in the Championship.

The club is planning to fight the charges, but they could face a points deduction if found guilty.

The longer this drags on, the longer until the club will be able to register new signings, which will impact the possible arrival of Fatawu.

Leicester are currently second in the Championship table, only one point ahead of third place Ipswich Town but with a game in hand.

Failure to gain promotion would also impact the potential arrival of Fatawu, who could end up back at Sporting instead of signing on a permanent basis.

Fatawu is a victim of Leicester’s mess

Leicester have gotten themselves into a real mess with these financial rules, and this punishment handed to them by the EFL could now cost them the signing of Fatawu.

They won’t have anyone to blame but themselves if found guilty, and it could just as easily also jeopardise their promotion push if a points penalty is handed out this season.

There is really no good outcome if found guilty later either, as a points deduction next year will hurt regardless of division.

And losing out on signing Fatawu would also be a blow to Maresca given how well the player has performed this year too.