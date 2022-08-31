Abdoullah Ba issues first words after signing five-year Sunderland contract

Sunderland‘s recruitment drive of young players for their first-team has continued with the acquisition of Frenchman Abdoullah Ba from Le Havre.

The 19-year-old central midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a five-year contract from the French second tier side for an undisclosed fee, and is the second engine room operator from across the English Channel that has arrived on Wearside after PSG’s Edouard Michut.

A France youth international at three different age groups, Ba does not have much senior footballing experience, having featured just 27 times for Le Havre in all competitions since his debut in May 2021.

Ba is set to provide competition for the likes of Corry Evans and Dan Neil in the heart of the Sunderland midfield, and he is the latest in a long string of young players alongside Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke and Ellis Simms to arrive at the Stadium of Light this summer.

And upon his arrival in the North East of England, Ba has issued his first words since becoming a Black Cats player.

“I’m very happy to be here because this is a big club and one that has a lot of ambition, so I want to make a lot of progress and make sure we keep building on our history,” Ba told Sunderland’s media team.

“I’m a midfielder, but I can play a lot of positions and I play with both feet – I like to have the ball to make passes and I also like to attack.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started with Sunderland AFC.”

The Verdict

It’s clear to see what Sunderland’s transfer strategy is this summer – investing in young, promising talents who can immediately play a part in the first-team.

Ba featured 18 times in France’s second tier last season and had already played in five matches in the 2022-23 campaign, so he will be match-fit and ready to go if Tony Mowbray wants to use him.

A defensive-minded midfielder is probably something that Sunderland were missing, with just Corry Evans fitting that description amongst the current options.

And whilst Ba is clearly a work in progress, he will be hoping for chances from the off following his arrival in Wearside, and he should get it with a lot of games to be played in the coming months.