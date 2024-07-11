Cardiff City are interested in signing Kortrijk playmaker Abdelkahar Kadri, but the Algerian's priority isn’t moving to the Bluebirds.

That is according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who states that the club had a meeting with the player last week, which involved the Cardiff chairman, Mehmet Dalman, and while the meeting may have been a positive one, Kadri does not currently have a move to the Welsh capital on his mind.

The Bluebirds are preparing for another campaign in the Championship with Erol Bulut in charge after there was speculation that he may leave the club following the end of his contract.

However, he agreed to a new deal with City, and he will now be looking to take Cardiff further up the table.

It has been a slow start to this transfer window for Cardiff, but that could be about to change as the club looks to close in on not one but two new signings.

It has been reported that the Bluebirds are set to sign Calum Chambers from Aston Villa on a permanent basis, while they are also said to be close to landing the services of winger Chris Willock from QPR on a free transfer.

Bulut will hope that is not the end of the business, with Kadri reportedly also of interest to the Championship club.

Cardiff City are interested in Kortrijk midfielder Abdelkahar Kadri

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Cardiff hold an interested in signing Kadri from Belgian side Kortrijk.

The 24-year-old has been with the club since August 2021, and since arriving from Paradou AC, he has been rather impressive, contributing to 10 goals last season in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Kadri, who is naturally an attacking midfielder, still has two years remaining on his contract at Kortrijk, but he could be on the move this summer.

In this update, it states that a meeting took place between the Cardiff chairman and the players representatives in order to understand Cardiff’s intentions.

But Tavolieri adds that while that meeting may have been a positive one, Kadri’s priority isn’t Cardiff at this moment, which could scupper any potential deal.

One reason that the midfielder may be against the idea of joining the Championship side is that it has been mentioned that Dutch side Ajax could be interested in a move for the player.

But were the player to be on board with a move to Cardiff, it may be a deal that is done fairly quickly given that Vincent Tan owns both the Bluebirds and Kortrijk.

Abdelkahar Kadri’s stats for Kortrijk

Abdelkahar Kadri is an Algerian international who started his career in his homeland with Paradou AC.

The midfielder plied his trade there for a couple of years before he was snapped up by Belgian outfit Kortrijk.

The 24-year-old was rather impressive when playing in Algeria, and he took that form with him to Belgium.

Abdelkahar Kadri's stats for Kortrijk Apps 79 Goals 12 Assists 11 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 11th)

Kadri has seemingly got better and better as the seasons have gone on, finishing the most recent campaign last season having scored six goals and provided four assists in all competitions.

Since arriving three years ago, Kadri has played 79 times for Kortrijk, scoring 12 goals and recording 11 assists.

Related Cardiff City set to sign long-term target from Aston Villa Cardiff City are closing in on the signing of Aston Villa's Calum Chambers

Abdelkahar Kadri would be a gamble signing for Cardiff City

It is fair to say that not many Cardiff City fans would have heard of Abdelkahar Kadri before being linked with him.

The midfielder has developed his game in Algeria and now Belgium, and from the looks of it, he is doing rather well.

However, it would be a risky move for the club, as he’s never played in English football before, and it is hard to say if he would succeed.

Furthermore, it appears as though it is a deal not worth pursuing at this moment in time, as the player isn’t keen on the move, with him not giving his priority to the Welsh club.