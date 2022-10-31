Aaron Ramsey speaks out on key player at Norwich City

Norwich City got back to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph over Stoke City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Canaries were six games without a win in the Championship when Alex Neil’s Potters arrived in Norfolk, but two goals from Aaron Ramsey and one from Gabriel Sara put the game out of the visitors’ reach before Nick Powell netted a late consolation.

Ramsey has looked like a really exciting prospect this season after underwhelming a touch at Cheltenham Town in the second half of last term.

Reunited with Dean Smith the 19-year-old is going from strength to strength and has been combining very effectively with Teemu Pukki in the final third.

Ramsey explained how he has struck up a relationship with the Finland international when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “He’s so good.

“Before I got here, he was one of the ones I looked at and thought I’d love to play with him.

“Everyone knows what a top player and top person he is.

“I always knew I could link with him, and it’s worked.

“He knows what players want and he speaks to me about it a lot.”

The Canaries are five points off of the automatic promotion spots after 18 games having beaten Stoke, but they will need to build on that against Queens Park Rangers in midweek for Dean Smith to start building popularity again amongst the supporter base.

The Verdict

It has not been the easiest of starts to the season for Pukki, briefly losing his place to Josh Sargent in the midst of a winning run for Norwich, but the 32-year-old is still very well placed in the golden boot race.

Sargent’s recent injury may require Pukki to step up further in leading the line and the form of the likes of Aaron Ramsey in the attacking contingent should aid that process.

Pukki comes across as one of the most intelligent strikers in the second tier, arguably the most, and his total of 11 goals in the Premier League last season, given the fact that the Canaries only managed 23 in the entire campaign, was very impressive.