After an improved 2023/24 season which saw Cardiff City finish comfortably in mid-table, the Bluebirds will be hoping to push on next season and aim to be in the play-off mix.

Obviously, a lot of that will depend on their summer business and managerial situation, but with a number of key players out of contract in 2025, they'll be looking to make the most of them whilst they're still at the club.

After a few summers of upheaval at the Cardiff City Stadium, the next couple of months are set to be a little quieter, and perhaps the Bluebirds won't see too many players leave.

However, the following summer is shaping up to be a big one, with 12 first-team players out of contract in the Welsh capital.

With that in mind, here are the 12 Cardiff players currently set to leave for free in 2025.

Jak Alnwick

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick signed a three-year deal at the club in the summer of 2022 after leaving St Mirren and has to bide his time as the club's second choice goalkeeper for the majority of his time in south Wales.

However, there was a spell during the 2023/24 campaign where he was first choice, although that came to an end when Ethan Horvath joined the club and Alnwick suffered an injury.

In total, the former Newcastle United man has made 33 appearances for the Bluebirds, but is set to be the club's second-choice next season behind American international Horvath.

Dimitrios Goutas

Central defender Dimitrios Goutas joined the club as a free agent last summer after leaving Sivasspor, signing a two-year deal in the Welsh capital.

The 30-year-old has impressed, playing all 46 league games last season, and he's become a fan favourite in the Welsh capital.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Cardiff City supporters will be hoping that they can extend the Greek international's stay with the club, but a lot of that will depend on whether Erol Bulut remains at the club or not.

Mahlon Romeo

Right-back Mahlon Romeo signed for the Bluebirds in the summer of 2022 after leaving Millwall, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

He made a decent start to life at the club, but he's fallen out of favour under Erol Bulut, and was left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons at the start of April.

In total, he's played 51 games for the club, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's moved on this summer.

Joe Ralls

The midfielder signed a new one-year deal with the club in March, which will take him to the summer of 2025, and take him up to 15 years at the club.

The 30-year-old is a club legend, and has worn the captain's armband for the Bluebirds in Aaron Ramsey's absence this season.

In total, Ralls has played 386 times for Cardiff, and will more than likely break the 400 game mark during the 2024/25 campaign.

Aaron Ramsey

Former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey re-joined the Bluebirds last summer, signing a two-year deal, 15 years after departing for the Gunners as a teenager.

However, his return to the club has not gone to plan, and injury problems have meant he's played just 13 times for the club.

The 33-year-old has one year left on his deal, and everyone involved at the club will be hoping he's able to stay fit next season to ensure his much-anticipated return to the club isn't a complete write-off.

Andy Rinomhota

Midfielder Andy Rinomhota joined the club after leaving Reading in 2022, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Despite playing regularly during his first season at the club, he found playing time hard to come by during the 2023/24 campaign, and was loaned to Rotherham United in January.

Despite having a year left on his deal, it would be a surprise if he was still a Cardiff player when the transfer window shuts later this summer.

Ebou Adams

Ebou Adams joined the club from Forest Green Rovers in 2022, signing a three-year deal at the Cardiff City Stadium.

However, he was ruled out for the entirety of his first season at the club through injury, before being loaned to Derby County in January.

Having made just 13 appearances for the club, it would not be a surprise if he left the club prior to his deal expiring next summer.

Callum O'Dowda

Republic of Ireland international Callum O'Dowda joined the club from Bristol City in 2022, signing a three-year contract with the Bluebirds.

O'Dowda impressed during his first campaign at the club, but suffered from injury during the 2023/24 season, meaning he played just 11 times.

Callum O'Dowda's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Oxford United 2013-16 106 14 12 Bristol City 2016-22 176 10 16 Cardiff City 2022 - 51 4 5

With a year left on his deal, O'Dowda will be looking to replicate the form he showed during his first season at the club, in a bid to earn a new contract.

Yakou Meite

Forward Yakou Meite signed a two-year deal when he joined the club after leaving Reading last summer.

The Frenchman was a regular feature in Erol Bulut's side last season, but struggled in front of goal, finding the back of the net just twice in 38 appearances.

Meite will be looking to increase his numbers in front of goal this season as he bids to earn a contract extension to take him past the summer of 2025.

Callum Robinson

Callum Robinson was one of Cardiff's star players during his first season at the club, but he's struggled on and off the pitch under Erol Bulut.

Robinson played just 23 league games this season, scoring twice, and he was left out of Cardiff's squad for a game in April thanks to disciplinary issues.

With a year left on his deal, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see him depart this summer, particularly if Bulut remains at the club.

Kion Etete

Striker Kion Etete signed a three-year deal when he signed from Spurs in the summer of 2022, and he's struggled to nail down a regular starting berth.

The 22-year-old has played 62 games for the club, but he's been far from prolific in front of goal, scoring just nine times.

He's clearly a talented prospect, but he needs to start showing it on a more regular basis if he's to earn a new deal at the club next season.

Isaak Davies

Young striker Issak Davies came through the academy ranks at the Cardiff City Stadium, before making his first-team debut back in October 2021.

The 22-year-old spent the most recent campaign on loan at KV Kortrijk, where he impressed, scoring 12 times for the Belgian top-flight side.

With his contract expiring next summer, this could be a good time for Cardiff to cash in as his stock would be high, or they could choose to bring him back into the first-team fold next season.