Aaron Ramsey misses out, 4-2-3-1: The Middlesbrough XI that Michael Carrick should field v Swansea City

Middlesbrough will be aiming to apply further pressure on Sheffield United in second place when they travel to Swansea City this weekend.

Boro dispatched Reading to a 5-0 scoreline at The Riverside last weekend which may create some selection headaches for Michael Carrick ahead of the trip to South Wales.

It is quite a good time to play the Swans with pressure building on Russell Martin but also the board at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Jonny Howson and Tommy Smith need to avoid picking up a yellow card in Boro’s next two matches, Saturday and then Tuesday evening’s hosting of Stoke City, or they will face a two-game suspension.

Therefore, Carrick may be tempted to rest one of the duo at some point, but both probably have the experience to contribute while reining in that side of their game.

Paddy McNair is a doubt having missed the Royals victory and Matt Clarke and Darnell Fisher remain sidelined.

Here, we are suggesting one change from the side that won so comfortably last weekend…

The one alteration sees Marcus Forss return to the right flank in place of Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey.

It will be a tough conversation for Carrick to have after Ramsey netted a brace last time out, but it feels like Forss has more credit in the bank to command a starting berth after he too got on the scoresheet against Reading.

Dael Fry is a very able replacement for McNair and has been first choice for most of the season anyway so there is no need to rush the Northern Ireland international back if he is not fully fit.