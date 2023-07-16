As of late, Cardiff City have undertaken significant squad surgery in a bid to show their backing of new boss Erol Bulut and ultimately try their hand at a much-improved league finish next season.

Cardiff have spent the last two Championship campaigns flirting with the eerie prospect of relegation, having stripped through four permanent managers within that time.

Mick McCarthy, Steve Morison and Mark Hudson all inflicted contrasting schools of thought upon supporters, though conclusively, none of them were able to guide Cardiff onto more prosperous fortunes, whereas Sabri Lamouchi just about steadied the ship and secured survival at the end of last season in a short-lived stint that seldom embodied the components of long-term sustainable success.

Now, Cardiff believe that they have got that with Bulut.

The club's hierarchy were enthralled by his pitch during their wide-reaching manager search, and the undoubted possession of pedigree from a prior spell with Fenerbache represents a new profile within the Cardiff dugout.

And while there are, of course, many indicators towards the possibility of Bulut proving a hit in the Welsh capital, he will fundamentally be judged and defined when Cardiff's season gets underway, which starts with a daunting trip to Elland Road on Sunday, August 6.

Cardiff City's transfer window so far

As you would suspect, Cardiff's board have been keen to show Bulut just how much they trust and support him by sanctioning moves for a number of high-profile acquisitions.

Ike Ugbo arrived as the Bluebirds' first fresh face of the summer on loan from French outfit Troyes, followed by the unknown quantity of Dimitrios Goutas, a Greek central defender with experience in European competition, and the more familiar name that is former Reading forward Yakou Meite on a free transfer.

Excitingly yet, that simply appears the start of what is to come.

Bulut's bullish statement of wanting "8-10" summer signings - many of whom are poised to be well-received by City fans - is well underway and looks to be added to before long, with the ambitious impending homecoming of Welsh skipper Aaron Ramsey set to be the pick of the bunch.

Elsewhere, they are also said to be angling a loan switch for West Brom's Karlan Grant, who faces an uncertain future and would come as yet another example of Cardiff's ability to capitalize upon the situations of those deemed surplus to requirements at The Hawthorns, having brought in Callum Robinson and Cedric Kipre last year along with the free capture of Romaine Sawyers after his deal there ran out, too.

Kipre, though, akin to Sory Kaba and Jaden Philogene, does not seem likely to return to Cardiff next season.

The loan trio all emerged as real star turns within the team and each played a monumental role in the club's eventual survival; Kipre's domineering defensive displays injected a sense of solidity into the backline, Kaba proved a reliable source of goals and Philogene's skill, invention and trickery opened up a new dimension into Cardiff's attacking transitions.

That said, it does look as though Cardiff have already sought to replace Kipre and Kaba, at least, which had been a big call of duty following the conclusion of the previous campaign - and fans will eagerly wait to see if Goutas and Ugbo, who seem the natural successors at this stage, can orchestrate the same impact.

What is Cardiff's best XI?

Plenty of discourse has emanated regarding Cardiff's best starting line-up going into the upcoming campaign as of late, with the side now presented with the potential of having numerous adequate to high-quality options in almost every area of the pitch.

Of course, it will be subject to change over the coming weeks, but at the moment, this very much appears the best starting XI that Bulut has at his disposal amid Ramsey's imminent arrival.

Despite some shaky displays towards the back-end of last season, Ryan Allsop looks set to maintain his place between the sticks, and Bulut's willingness to build from the back will certainly optimize his ball-playing strengths.

Just infront of him is a backline that will take some shifting.

New signing Goutas should slot straight in, while McGuinness can be expected to operate alongside him as Perry Ng appears to be transitioning back into his previous right-back role.

And that comes with an exciting tactical transformation, as Ng will be tasked with playing the role of an inverted full-back when Cardiff are in possession, moving into the middle of the park to help Cardiff overload and dominate the midfield when they have the ball.

This has been seen on more than one occasion already during Bulut's opening matches in South Wales across pre-season, and it looks set to continue moving forward, as the versatile defender's positional awareness and composure with the ball at his feet make him a viable candidate to fulfil this duty.

Meanwhile, on the other flank, Jamilu Collins will likely have contrasting responsibilities from a tactical perspective, although they will prove equally influential to how Cardiff maintain and progress possession in their attacking plays.

An all-action athlete with dual defensive and offensive qualities, Collins only made four appearances in his debut campaign before sustaining a season-ending ACL injury against West Brom all the way back in August, but in that time, he had looked one of the division's finest full-backs and that should see him immediately return to the side under Bulut, having recently regained full fitness.

When he was on the pitch, he gave Cardiff a real outlet up and down the left-hand side by dovetailing with winger Callum O'Dowda, frequently making marauding, progressive and overlapping runs that provided the side with a dynamic and numerical advantage when launching play in that region of the field.

Cardiff will need cover when the full-backs either invert or bomb upfield, and that should be fulfilled with the presence of Ryan Wintle and Andy Rinomhota, or indeed even Joe Ralls in midfield.

Rinomhota is somewhat more mobile than Ralls, which strengthens his case, though, and he is capable of providing the steel and athleticism to guard space and Cardiff's defensive line, whereas Wintle, a slightly different profile of player, is assured in possession and can keep play ticking over centrally, while sitting deep to ensure that the Bluebirds do not get caught out on counter-attacks.

Then, it gets real interesting.

It goes without saying that, when at optimal physical condition, Ramsey will surface as the side's chief creative kingpin.

Though some of his physical shortcomings will have to be accommodated and a deep-sitting, industrious midfield can account for that - his passing, vision and match intelligence allows him to see things that other players simply do not see, and his trademark late runs into the box will also give Cardiff a new, and much-needed source of goals.

Cardiff should be able to get the very best out of a player who, at Championship level, possesses perhaps unrivaled pedigree, know-how and technical expertise, providing that they afford him a creative license in the number 10 role to get on the ball when the side have it, and very few responsibilities when they do not.

Ramsey has often been deployed in an over-demanding double-pivot on the International front that has served to expose some of his natural flaws and pose limitations upon his inventive brilliance, but Bulut will no doubt play him where he is best suited.

And in terms of goalscoring, that is where Robinson and Ugbo come into the equation.

Before Ramsey, it had seemed as though Robinson could well play in attacking midfield next term, though the onus will now likely be on a role in the right-wing berth, where he can excel nonetheless with his ability to link play, drive with the ball and weigh in with goals.

Ugbo, as things stand, looks set to be Bulut's frontman, as his physical and aerial attributes align with the Turkish manager's vision to make Cardiff more efficient from set plays next year and beyond, but with the interest in Grant, he may have to fight for his place should the interest materialise.