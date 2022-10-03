Aaron Ramsey gives Dean Smith verdict after strong start to life on loan at Norwich City

Aaron Ramsey has had a good start to the season for Norwich City since he joined on loan this summer from Dean Smith’s former club Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old has played in every game since he’s coming in, making nine appearances for the Canaries so far and has already contributed three assists.

Given it was Smith who gave the youngster his debut at Villa, it’s no surprise he has put his trust in the attacking player again.

However, Ramsey himself has also credited his manager and coaching staff for being the reason he has got going so quickly at Carrow Road as he told the Pink Un: “He is such a big influence, and also for my brother [Jacob]. He’s a good guy. So are Shakey [Dean Shakespeare] and Liam [Bramley].

“I know them all but it’s not just that. The whole coaching staff and players in the dressing room have been great.

“As a new player, it’s one of the first things that you think about, what is the changing room like? I’ve come in and they are like a big, welcoming group so it’s been amazing.

“As a young player, you want the belief and trust from the gaffer. With him, I feel like I have that and it plays a role in my performance.

“I remember I rang Liam and said I can’t believe we are going to work together again.

“I never thought I would see them again let alone work for them. Getting the phone call was amazing and then stepping into the building it felt like home straight away because I knew the staff and some of the players as well. I’ve been here nine games and I feel like a massive part of it. It’s good.

“They are top coaches, top people and they haven’t changed. They are so humble and want us to work hard to get points.”

The Verdict:

It’s clear to see that the 19-year-old enjoys working under Dean Smith and his coaching staff and feels a lot of belief from them which is clearly only helping his performances.

The attacking player has started his time at Norwich in good form and if he can carry this on throughout the season and help his side push towards the top of the league then his parent club will no doubt be pleased as well.

It gives us an insight into Dean Smith as a manager and shows that in general players must feel a confidence under him which explains why they are doing so well and showing an ability to come out ready to go every week.