Welsh footballing icon and former Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey has spoken of his desire to return to the Bluebirds one day, despite the fact his immediate future remains undecided.

Now at the age of 32, Ramsey has most recently been plying his trade for OGC Nice in Ligue 1, making 27 appearances for the French side last campaign as they finished ninth.

However, his contract situation at Le Gym is unclear as his current deal expires in the next week or so, but there has been no confirmation as to whether the club are bound to trigger an extension on his deal.

Will Aaron Ramsey sign for Cardiff City?

Whilst on Wales duty this summer, Ramsey opened a new facility at a school in Ystrad Mynach in association with The Cruyff Foundation, and he was later questioned here about a potential return to the Cardiff City Stadium as reported by WalesOnline.

"One day, I'd love to go back there, but who knows when that time might be," Ramsey said.

"They gave me an opportunity as a young boy and to go on and to become a professional. I'll be forever grateful for that and what they've done for me in my career.

However, the vastly experienced midfielder stressed that his future must be decided by the outlook of his family, and that their input in any situation is vitally important.

"I've always said that one day I'd love to go back there," Ramsey continued.

"I think there are a few things that need sorting out over the next few weeks, but the most important thing for me is to enjoy my time with family, and make the most important decision for us.

"I think there are three or four weeks now to enjoy and put the feet up. It's been a long season with the World Cup and everything sandwiched in between.

"The most important thing is my family and whatever decision we make going forward will be a family decision,"

Recently in an interview with BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, former Wales and Bluebirds striker Robert Earnshaw stated that Cardiff must go "all-out" to acquire Ramsey's services ahead of their first season under the management of Erol Bulot.

"Cardiff City should absolutely try and get him," Earnshaw said.

"He is a great, great player. I've played with him, so I know his qualities and who he is, he would contribute to Cardiff City.

"I think it would be an amazing move, but it's got to be a decision for him and his family.

"I think they should absolutely go all out, because No.1, he is brilliant and would help the club. No.2, he is brilliant. No.3, how beautiful it is that he would come full circle, kind of like I did, come back to Cardiff City after being away for so long and enjoy being at home at Cardiff City."

How long has it been since Aaron Ramsey featured for Cardiff City?

Across two different spells, including a loan in the 2010/11 season, Ramsey made 28 appearances for the Bluebirds as a youngster, making his first appearance for the club in April 2007 against Hull City - becoming the club's youngest ever player.

He then made his first professional start for the club in an FA Cup victory against Chasetown in January 2008, as the club reached the FA Cup final in the same season - a game Ramsey also featured in.

He would then move to Arsenal for a fee of £4.8M that summer, and has since moved to Juventus, Rangers and current club OGC Nice.