Aaron Ramsdale’s Sheffield United stance revealed amid Arsenal and Tottenham links

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale wants to stay at the Blades for the 2021-22 season despite transfer rumours linking him to the Premier League, according to a Sheffield Star report.

The 23-year-old, who joined United initially as a teenager after being in Bolton Wanderers’ academy, re-signed for the Blades before the start of last season from AFC Bournemouth in an £18.5 million deal after being the Cherries’ first-choice in their relegation campaign.

It was a second successive season in a struggling team for Ramsdale though but his individual performances have caught the eye of both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ramsdale’s call-up to the England squad to replace the injured Dean Henderson will have also caught the attention of clubs, but those interested in the top flight could be disappointed at the stopper’s stance.

Even though Ramsdale wants to stay at Bramall Lane, his hand may be forced if a big offer comes in, with the club reportedly estimating that he’s now worth around £40 million due to his performances and England call-up.

Money like that would surely be too big to turn down and it would probably see Ramsdale being pushed in the direction of another club, but he’s seemingly made his stance clear that he wants to stay.

The Verdict

It would show some strong loyalty from Ramsdale if he was to stay at Sheffield United for the 2021-22 season – but maybe there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Maybe Ramsdale is thinking of the bigger picture – is he likely to usurp Hugo Lloris or Bernd Leno from their starting spots at their respective clubs? It would seem unlikely and perhaps that is playing a part in his thinking.

If United do receive a sizeable bid for Ramsdale though and they accept it, the 23-year-old will probably have a huge decision to make on whether he wants to boost his wage packet and have a small chance of being number one at one of the north London clubs, or remaining where he is and showing extreme loyalty to the Blades.