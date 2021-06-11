Aaron Ramsdale to Tottenham: Good potential signing? Is he good enough? Would he start?

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in purchasing Sheffield United stopper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

The 23-year-old impressed many during the Blades’ wretched form in the 2020/21 finish, with the South Yorkshire side finishing at the foot of the Premier League table.

Nonetheless, Ramsdale is reportedly committed to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side but with Spurs now interested, the goalkeeper may reconsider his future at Bramall Lane.

His performances even earned him a call-up to England squad last month and despite just missing out to West Brom’s Sam Johnstone, he remains on standby with UEFA rules stating injured goalkeepers can be replaced throughout the European Championships.

With yet to make a senior appearance for England and spending the last two years at struggling top flight sides, is Ramsdale ready to make the step? Would he even start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? Let’s break it down.

Good potential signing?

Considering both Hugo Lloris and Joe Hart could leave on free transfers next summer, Spurs desperately need a younger goalkeeper to take over in the next year or two and with Ramsdale already having two full seasons of Premier League football under his belt aged 23, this would be an ideal signing for the new manager (whoever it may be).

However, whether this would be a good signing or not depends on two factors: how they treat him and how much they pay to lure him away from Sheffield United.

With Ramsdale not pushing for a move and the goalkeeper having three years left on his deal, Spurs may have to cough up much more than the £18.5m the Blades paid for him last summer.

If the North London club decide to pursue this avenue and pay big money to successfully conclude the deal, they must treat the 23-year-old as a long term project with the clear intention of him being a natural replacement for Lloris, not as a regular second choice keeper.

Otherwise, there’s little point in spending the amount of money the Blades are likely to demand for his services.

Is he good enough?

Ideally, Spurs scouts would have wanted to see him in international action against Romania as opposed to Johnstone, if the Sheffield United man is definitely the one they want to go for.

However, his Premier League performances have rightly earned him plaudits and although he could have big shoes to fill when Lloris finally departs, the 23-year-old has his age and Premier League experience on his side.

Although it may take a while for Ramsdale to settle into a big club like Tottenham, he is likely to be a valuable asset in North London for many years if he joins – and could potentially battle his way into the England side for the long-term.

Would he start?

Even though Ramsdale is 23 now, he could still be ‘one for the future’ with Hugo Lloris still at the club – and may have to wait a year or two before taking over as number one.

This could be a smart move by the Tottenham board with Hugo Lloris and Joe Hart both 34 now – and Ramsdale could be seen as their natural replacement.

The 23-year-old definitely gets in over Hart, especially if Spurs are going to spend £20m+ for him. Otherwise, it would just be a complete waste of money unless he’s sent out on loan to a side in the lower half of the Premier League.

But even if Lloris doesn’t sign a new contract, the World Cup-winning goalkeeper will probably stay at the club and start for much of his last season, relegating Ramsdale to the bench. With the Frenchman and Hart’s contract situations though, Ramsdale may not have to wait too long until he finally gets his chance.