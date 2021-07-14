Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Arsenal have made it no secret that they hold an interest in Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, as first reported by The Athletic.

The 23-year-old, who has spent the last month with England during their Euro 2020 campaign, signed for the Yorkshire club in the summer of last year for £18.5 million.

Since then, he has emerged as Blades’ number one goalkeeper, playing every single minute during their relegation from the Premier League last year.

What do we know so far?

It initially emerged that The Blades were after £20 million for the young shot-stopper, however, according to Goal, the figure that United are now holding out for would be in the excess of £30 million.

Whilst he is one of the most promising goalkeepers in English football, the price tag could prove to be an obstacle for The Gunners.

It seems that if Arsenal cannot strike a deal for the former Bournemouth goalkeeper, then they will try their luck with Sam Johnstone. According to the Daily Star, the North London club could move for the West Brom goalkeeper, who is also cheaper on the market.

However, Football League World now understands that The Gunners are readying a £30 million bid for Ramsdale – a figure that may be enough for The Blades to give in.

Is it likely to happen?

The fact that Arsenal are reportedly preparing a bid that is 50% more than what they were initially looking for suggests that they are very hopeful of adding Ramsdale to the squad.

However, because of their interest in Johnstone – who provides a cheaper but equally competent option – it is unlikely that Arsenal would return to talks if his bid is rejected.

Ramsdale has a big future ahead of him and he has already accumulated a wealth of Premier League experience at 23 years old, and he could prove to be an excellent signing for years to come.

With Bernd Leno still very much first choice at Arsenal, it remains to be seen if Ramsdale would challenge the German to a starting place, or if he will be deemed back-up right from the very start.

