Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Aaron Ramsdale is a wanted man this summer with Premier League sides swirling over the Sheffield United goalkeeper.

The stopper has impressed during his time at Bournemouth and Sheffield United in the Premier League and, despite him not being able to keep them from relegation, he has clearly caught the eye of some big clubs.

Here, we break down his links with Arsenal and assess whether it would be a good move…

Is it a good potential move?

It could well be.

He’s a young goalkeeper at the age of 23 but he already has a couple of seasons under his belt of top Premier League experience with him a regular for both Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

He has the potential to really excel at top-flight level and you would think with Arsenal having better players in front of him he should only keep getting better and prove a real asset.

Would he start?

There’s a good chance of this happening.

Reports are that Mikel Arteta is open to letting Bernd Leno leave this summer and therefore there is every opportunity for Ramsdale to go in there and claim the number one spot all for himself.

Of course, he has to still earn it and show he is worthy of such a gig but it certainly seems as though he’d be given every chance to take the spot between the sticks.

What does he offer?

He looks very well-rounded in all aspects and that is a hugely promising sign for a goalkeeper that is still in his early 20s.

He reads the game well, knowing when to come out and claim or shut down an attacker but also knows when to stay on his line.

He amassed an impressive showreel of saves over the last couple of season and, whilst he’s not the biggest goalkeeper ever, he’s still over 6 foot so has that physical presence too.