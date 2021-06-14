Aaron Ramsdale reveals proudest Sheffield United moment

Aaron Ramsdale will be watching the Euros from home feeling slightly disappointed not to have made the final squad.

Ramsdale’s Sheffield United may have endured a really poor Premier League season, but the goalkeeper improved as the campaign went on.

He may have conceded 63 goals in 38 games and kept only five clean sheets, but his form towards the end of the season improved.

The 23-year-old will now be looking to catch the eye in the Championship, with the Blades preparing for another season in the second tier following relegation from the top-flight.

Nevertheless, the goalkeeper has took time to host a Q&A session on his Instagram profile, where he answered numerous questions from fans.

One of the fans asked him what his proudest moment has been at Sheffield United, and he picked out his debut against Leyton Orient in 2016.

Ramsdale started in goal for United’s FA Cup first round clash with Orient, keeping a clean sheet as goals from Chris Basham, Stefan Scougall, Kieron Freeman and Harry Chapman secured a 6-0 win.

The Verdict

Ramsdale has achieved a lot at Sheffield United and really grown as a player, but that debut is where it all started for him.

That gave him a platform to build on and really knuckle down his place in the team, but it wasn’t to be as he eventually moved on to Bournemouth.

He will now be looking to make more memories at Bramall Lane, and if he can help guide United back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, that will surely overtake his debut as his proudest moment.