Aaron Ramsdale reveals behind the scenes details on Sheffield United to Arsenal transfer

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed he refused to train and play for Sheffield United ahead of their match against West Bromwich Albion in August earlier this season.

The goalkeeper was the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer, with Arsenal having bids rejected for the 23-year-old after his Player of the Season-winning season at Bramall Lane.

But the Blades’ figure was finally met with just over a week of the transfer window remaining and for a fee of around £24 million with extra add-ons, Ramsdale headed to the Emirates Stadium.

Ramsdale though believes that his hand was forced in his move to the Gunners and the club basically pushed him out when their asking price was met, and he was that irritated by what had transpired that he refused to train and play in the days leading up to his move.

Speaking on fellow goalkeeper Ben Foster’s Youtube channel, Ramsdale said: “Normally if you don’t get your move, you’re rewarded with a new contract.

“It’s not set in stone but that’s normal, you saw it at Brentford with Ollie Watkins when he didn’t move.

“So we said that and someone at the club, I won’t name names, said: ‘We didn’t ask him to take less money when he was conceding goals at the start of last year.’

“That’s when I basically went: ‘I won’t play against West Brom, do what you want.’ I didn’t train for the first two days of the week, the Monday and Tuesday and the manager was like: ‘He’ll be alright, he’ll play.’

“Tuesday came and I was like: ‘No, I’m not playing.’ On Wednesday I wasn’t in the squad and then 10 minutes before kick-off I was on my way down (to Arsenal).”

The Verdict

It was a surprise to see this news come out about Ramsdale refusing to play but it perhaps paints a worse picture of things behind the scenes at Sheffield United.

There was clearly plenty of unrest which obviously led to Wilder’s departure last season and Jokanovic this season. Jokanovic made it clear he was frustrated with the lack of progress with transfers.

Things have worked out for the better for Ramsdale and Sheffield United who look to be turning a corner with Heckingbottom in charge.