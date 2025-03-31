Leeds United are eyeing a summer move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale if they can secure promotion to the Premier League.

This is according to TEAMTalk, who have detailed the Whites' interest in an article on their website.

Unfortunately, for Daniel Farke's side, securing the England goalkeeper's signature will come with stiff competition, as both Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth are also actively considering a move.

For Leeds, the acquisition of Ramsdale could become a matter of urgency this summer, especially given Ilian Meslier's ongoing struggles, which were evident once again in the team's match against Swansea City on Saturday. The French goalkeeper has long-faced difficulties, and it is entirely possible that his errors could ultimately cost them a chance at promotion.

If his errors don't come back to bite them, and they secure ascension to the top flight, they would be well-positioned to pursue the 26-year-old, who would be a significant coup for the club.

With this in mind, Football League World has examined his wages at St Mary's ahead of a potential summer move to Elland Road.

Note: It must be stressed that this is an estimate provided by Capology's wage calculation system.

Aaron Ramsdale's Southampton wage package

For a 26-year-old, Ramsdale has a wealth of experience in the top flight and has featured for teams such as Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Arsenal before making the move to join Southampton last summer in a deal worth £25 million.

Looking back at his time at these clubs, his wages have steadily increased, rising from £15,000 per week to £60,000 when he joined Arsenal in 2021. A new contract at the Emirates in 2023 saw his salary double to £120,000 per week, and it is estimated to have remained the same since his move to Southampton.

In the Saints squad, this makes him the highest earner, with the next closest being Jan Bednarek and Joe Aribo, who each earn £70,000 per week.

In terms of annual expenditure, Ivan Jurić's side pays £6.24 million for the goalkeeper, and if he were to see out his four-year contract, the total cost to the club would amount to £24.96 million.

This stark reality will not be lost on the Southampton board, who will recognise that such wages would be unsustainable in the Championship. As a result, it would be no surprise to see the club sanction a move for Ramsdale to alleviate their wage bill.

Aaron Ramsdale's wage at Leeds United

Turning to the impact of a potential Ramsdale transfer on Leeds' wage bill, it is evident that his signing would lead to a significant increase in their current expenditure.

The Whites' highest-paid player at present is Patrick Bamford, who earns £70,000 every seven days. If the goalkeeper were to maintain his current wage, he would earn £50,000 more per week than Bamford, surpassing the club's existing highest salary.

Leeds United's Top Earners (24-25) Players Weekly Wage Patrick Bamford £70,000 Manor Solomon (Loan) £60,000 Junior Firpo £60,000 Daniel James £50,000 Pascal Struijk £50,000 Source: Capology

Meanwhile, with the squad's average weekly wage at £31,109, the club would likely need to make financial adjustments - potentially by offloading Meslier - to accommodate Ramsdale’s arrival.

This makes one thing clear - if Leeds do agree a deal with Southampton, they must plead with the player to reduce his terms. While the club’s new ownership group could likely afford his salary, they will be keen to maintain a controlled wage structure and avoid paying such a high figure.

Nevertheless, he would be a good addition and would bring the consistency they are currently lacking from Meslier.