Aaron Morley starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Ipswich on Saturday

Bolton Wanderers will be concerned about the way this season is heading, with Ian Evatt’s side now just three points above the drop zone.

After a bright start, the Trotters have struggled to maintain any sort of positive form, with injuries playing a big part in their slide down the table.

Bolton have now lost their last four league games, and whilst they will not be too disheartened with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United, they need to create some distance from the bottom four teams.

Scoring goals is also a problem for the Trotters during their recent run of poor form, with Evatt not having enough options to cause drastic change amongst his forward options.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bolton Wanderers signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Josh Emmanuel Ipswich Norwich Cambridge Northampton

With key personnel missing, Evatt may continue to dip into the market this month, ensuring that he can compile a competitive squad for what remains of this season.

Here, we take a look at how Bolton could line up when they meet Ipswich Town at home this weekend…

Joel Dixon has firmly established himself as number one at the University of Bolton Stadium this season and he should be handed another start when Ipswich visit.

Evatt’s commitment to operating with a solid back four is likely to continue into Saturday’s clash, with Gethin Jones potentially stepping back into a starting role in the league.

Declan John should be handed another start at left-back against the Tractor Boys, although, a lack of forward options could mean he could be seen higher up.

Will Aimson has paved his way into regular first-team contention this season, and he is likely to partner Ricardo Santos, with the towering centre-back proving to be a mainstay in Evatt’s squad this season.

George Johnston could continue in a central midfield run against the Tractor Boys, with the defender showing excellent versatility in a difficult tie for his club.

George Thomason and new signing Aaron Morley could be deployed next to Johnston, with Morley hoping to impress.

The lack of forward options means that Nathan Delfouneso could be deployed up top, with Oladapo Afolayan a set bet for a spot on the left wing.

Amadou Bakayoko could come into the side and operate on the right flank.