Summary Morley's future at Bolton is uncertain despite recent heroics.

The potential arrival of Joel Randall could impact Morley's future.

Bolton are willing to sell Morley back to Wycombe if the valuation is met.

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Aaron Morley has admitted he is unsure which Wanderers he will be playing for come February after being thrust straight into Ian Evatt's XI on Saturday.

Morley's future at the Toughsheet Community Stadium is currently up in the air, as the 24-year-old enjoyed a very successful loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers in the first half of the season. Thanks to this, his parent club opted to recall him from the spell at the earliest possible opportunity.

Aaron Morley - Bolton Wanderers v Exeter City (Fotmob) Mins Goals Attempted asses Accurate passes Pass success (%) Passes into final third Tackles won 90 1 51 40 78 9 2/2 (100%)

The midfielder returned to Bolton on January 2nd, having scored a stoppage-time winner for his loan club against Exeter City the day before. Just two days later, he'd haunt the Grecians once again, as he scored yet another stoppage-time winner to beat Gary Caldwell's side. All of this has seen plenty of speculation regarding his future, but Morley himself has even admitted he has no idea what the next month holds.

Morley unsure on future despite Bolton heroics

As expected, the ex-Rochdale man was recalled from his loan at Wycombe and thrust straight into the fold at Bolton, as they headed down south to face Exeter. Morley played the full 90 minutes, scoring the winning goal in the 91st minute when Joe Whitworth made a right hash of his cross.

Fans serenaded their returning midfielder at the full-time whistle, as his heroics snatched an important three points for the Trotters. However, when asked whether he knew if he was remaining at Bolton, Morley could not confirm or deny it.

Speaking to The Bolton News following the match, the 24-year-old offered an update on his future: “I don’t have a clue what’s going to happen, I just want to keep my head down, keep playing football, and you never know,” he said.

“I enjoyed my time at Wycombe, but I am still a Bolton player. We just have to see what happens.

“It has done me the world of good. I loved my time there. But I am back, and I want to enjoy my football."

Joel Randall deal could play a part in Morley's future

As reported recently, Peterborough United have accepted a bid for midfielder Joel Randall. Whilst the bidding club remains unnamed, it's heavily expected that the bid has come from Bolton, following an unsuccessful bid to sign the 24-year-old in the summer. Football League World also exclusively revealed that the Whites had reignited their interest in Randall before the news of a bid was accepted.

Whilst both Randall and Morley play different roles in the middle of the park, with the former being more attacking-minded, whereas the latter likes to sit deeper, it could still spell bad news for the current Wanderers man, as Evatt stacks up his midfield department.

The Bolton boss has already confirmed that he's willing to sell Morley back to Wycombe, should the Chairboys match the valuation set by the Trotters. Currently, it's unknown what that fee might be, but some reports have suggested Evatt wants around £500k to allow the 24-year-old to depart.

Things could heat up regarding Morley in the coming days, especially if Randall does arrive at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. In the meantime, the Bury-born man is displaying great professionalism by keeping his head down and cracking on with his football, despite all the rumblings in the background.